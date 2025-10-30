For Tastier Pickled Onions, Keep Switching Up Your Vinegars And Citrus

Pickling is a longstanding preservation method, but, even after the invention of fridges and freezers, pickled products remain as popular as ever for taste and texture. Pickled onions, for example, are a sweet and tangy treat with a delicate crunch that will upgrade countless dishes. To learn how to secure the tastiest pickled onions, we spoke to vegan chef Shenarri Freeman during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, who uses plenty of citrus and vinegar in her vegan, Southern-inspired cooking. As a self-proclaimed "vinegar girl," she notes that it's not just great for preserving and pickling but also as a flavor agents.

"One thing I'll do is play around with different vinegars," she tells us. "I love a good Champagne vinegar, or a red wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. I'll mix my vinegars up a little bit. And then, if I want to switch up citrus, I'll add that in addition to the vinegar, because you get a different taste and salad with it." Each type of vinegar has distinct tasting notes that will create a nuanced yet harmonious flavor profile to complement the onions. A blend of champagne and red wine vinegars would make for an especially fruit-forward pickling brine.

Citrus, another acid that'll help pickle the onions, will certainly brighten up the pickling brine. Chef Freeman says she "loves using lemon," but you can also mix up your citrus juices just like you mix up your vinegars; you can use equal parts lemon, lime, and grapefruit for bittersweet tang.