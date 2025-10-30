For Tastier Pickled Onions, Keep Switching Up Your Vinegars And Citrus
Pickling is a longstanding preservation method, but, even after the invention of fridges and freezers, pickled products remain as popular as ever for taste and texture. Pickled onions, for example, are a sweet and tangy treat with a delicate crunch that will upgrade countless dishes. To learn how to secure the tastiest pickled onions, we spoke to vegan chef Shenarri Freeman during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, who uses plenty of citrus and vinegar in her vegan, Southern-inspired cooking. As a self-proclaimed "vinegar girl," she notes that it's not just great for preserving and pickling but also as a flavor agents.
"One thing I'll do is play around with different vinegars," she tells us. "I love a good Champagne vinegar, or a red wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. I'll mix my vinegars up a little bit. And then, if I want to switch up citrus, I'll add that in addition to the vinegar, because you get a different taste and salad with it." Each type of vinegar has distinct tasting notes that will create a nuanced yet harmonious flavor profile to complement the onions. A blend of champagne and red wine vinegars would make for an especially fruit-forward pickling brine.
Citrus, another acid that'll help pickle the onions, will certainly brighten up the pickling brine. Chef Freeman says she "loves using lemon," but you can also mix up your citrus juices just like you mix up your vinegars; you can use equal parts lemon, lime, and grapefruit for bittersweet tang.
Pickled onions: upgrades and uses
At its most basic, pickling brine is usually a blend of water, vinegar, salt, and sugar. But spices and aromatics are indispensable flavor agents to elevate the flavor of pickled onions. When asked about the best types of seasonings to use, Freeman responded, "I might do whole spices, like allspice or cloves, or if I'm going for something a bit more warm, maybe cinnamon. If I want to play around with flavor a little bit, peppercorns are great." We use peppercorns in our simple, sugarless recipe for pickled red onions. Furthermore, not only is citrus juice a great addition to your vinegar brine, but, explains the chef, "peel of orange skins — that's always great as well." Lastly, Freeman advises us to "use whole spices, not the ground store-bought ones," because they have a longer, slower release of flavorful oils, making them way better candidates for infusing pickle brine.
If you want a floral and tangy flavor along with a bright purple coloring for the brine and the onions, you can add hibiscus flowers to the brining liquid. Chef Rick Bayless told us that beets are his trick for more vibrant pickled red onions. If you're wondering how to use pickled red onions, we have a long list of creative uses for red onions that range from burgers and hot dogs to galettes and taco toppers. Even the pickling liquid itself can become a flavorful addition to salad dressings and slow-cooking broths.