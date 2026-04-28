The Tangy Condiment That Belongs On Your Fish Tacos
Putting together the perfect fish taco is a careful balancing act, as the delicate seafood is easily overwhelmed by too many toppings. At the same time, using fewer ingredients means they have to be punchy and flavorful enough to prevent blandness. Sound difficult? Try borrowing a stellar fish taco idea from Chef Maricel Gentile, chef/owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She told Tasting Table that kimchi is her go-to condiment for the best seafood tacos around.
Chef Gentile explained that "kimchi brings acidity, heat, and deep-fermented umami ... In a fish taco, it cuts through the richness of the fish and adds brightness. It wakes the whole taco up." For the best tacos (and other dishes, for that matter), she believes that "every great bite needs contrast. Soft and crisp. Rich and bright. Hot and cool." Classic cabbage kimchi provides a shortcut to awesome tacos that have these qualities, as these Korean pickles are cold and refreshing with a crunchy yet tender texture, plus a bright, tangy, and spicy flavor. This perfectly contrasts with savory, flaky, hot-cooked fish.
According to Chef Gentile, kimchi is also one of the best toppings for fish tacos because it complements the type of mild, flaky fish used in most recipes, like our beer-battered fish tacos or the popular Baja style commonly made with cod or tilapia. The pro chef gave us plenty more useful tips on how to pair fish with kimchi and other toppings, creating a dynamically delicious dish.
More chef-approved ideas for whipping up kimchi fish tacos
To stand up to the bold kimchi, you may be tempted to try more assertive types of fish for tacos, but Chef Maricel Gentile recommends traditional white fish like cod, halibut, flounder, and mahi mahi. "If you go too bold, like salmon or mackerel, the flavors will start to compete instead of support each other," she explained. As for how to cook it, the chef again stressed to "keep it simple." She instructed to "lightly season [the fish] with salt, pepper, and a touch of garlic, then pan-sear or grill it. You want a clean, honest base so the kimchi has room to do what it does best." In contrast, a heavily seasoned base like blackened fish tacos would be overpowering.
Most types of kimchi would also go well with fried fish, but to strike the right balance, Chef Gentile recommended a light batter over a heavy one. To finish the tacos off with other toppings, she suggested "a creamy element, like a light mayo or crema. A touch of sweetness, a mango or pineapple salsa. Fresh herbs, cilantro especially. And always a squeeze of lime right before you eat it." Pineapple salsa gives fish tacos a sweet, juicy, and tropical bite that balances the savory kimchi, while creamy sauces tame the pickle's heat. Feel free to swap in your favorite rich, sweet, and fresh elements into your tacos. Just remember Chef Gentile's words: "The kimchi already brings bold, complex flavor — don't bury it."