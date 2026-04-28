The Tangy Condiment That Belongs On Your Fish Tacos

Putting together the perfect fish taco is a careful balancing act, as the delicate seafood is easily overwhelmed by too many toppings. At the same time, using fewer ingredients means they have to be punchy and flavorful enough to prevent blandness. Sound difficult? Try borrowing a stellar fish taco idea from Chef Maricel Gentile, chef/owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She told Tasting Table that kimchi is her go-to condiment for the best seafood tacos around.

Chef Gentile explained that "kimchi brings acidity, heat, and deep-fermented umami ... In a fish taco, it cuts through the richness of the fish and adds brightness. It wakes the whole taco up." For the best tacos (and other dishes, for that matter), she believes that "every great bite needs contrast. Soft and crisp. Rich and bright. Hot and cool." Classic cabbage kimchi provides a shortcut to awesome tacos that have these qualities, as these Korean pickles are cold and refreshing with a crunchy yet tender texture, plus a bright, tangy, and spicy flavor. This perfectly contrasts with savory, flaky, hot-cooked fish.

According to Chef Gentile, kimchi is also one of the best toppings for fish tacos because it complements the type of mild, flaky fish used in most recipes, like our beer-battered fish tacos or the popular Baja style commonly made with cod or tilapia. The pro chef gave us plenty more useful tips on how to pair fish with kimchi and other toppings, creating a dynamically delicious dish.