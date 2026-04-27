A Pilot Program In Amsterdam Paid Workers In Beer. Here's Why

Getting paid for the work you do is a core principle of employment. What you spend the money you earn on is entirely up to you, and some people might like to buy a cold beer at the end of their shift. However, a pilot program that began in Amsterdam in 2013 turned this idea on its head. Employees tasked with cleaning up litter in streets and parks were partially paid with beer. The goal of the program was to help unhoused people struggling with alcohol addiction contribute to their community while giving them some daily structure.

Those in the program worked throughout the day cleaning up litter in parks and were paid five cans of beer. A New York Times profile mentions a possible sixth beer as a bonus for a good day's work. Payment came throughout the day, with two beers to start the shift, two beers at lunch, and one after work. Rolling papers for cigarettes, a free lunch of Dutch dishes like stamppot, and 10 euros per day rounded out the deal.

The unusual program focused on what was referred to as a "problematic group," using a harm reduction approach. These were people considered too deep in their addiction and for whom nothing else had worked. "We might not make them better, but we are giving them a better quality of life and it's better for the neighborhood, they're giving something back to society," the head of the project explained to the BBC. Muggings, stabbings, and arrests in parks, often attributed to addiction, were all reduced after the program began.