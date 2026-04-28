Why Walmart Refuses To Accept Apple Pay Despite Daily Complaints From Customers

We've all been there. You forgot your wallet, but at least you have Apple Pay, right? Unfortunately, not every store accepts this form of payment. While most major retailers like Target, Trader Joe's, and Costco take Apple Pay, Walmart still does not. And it's not because they're behind the times, either. The main reason Walmart won't let you pay with NFC tap-to-pay methods, including physical contactless cards, is purely a strategic business decision. Sure, it'd be way easier for you to pull out your phone and scan it to pay with Apple or Google Pay or even tap your credit card, but that would mean stepping outside of Walmart's ecosystem. Needless to say, this is just one of many frequent complaints customers make about Walmart.

As an alternative to contactless payment, Walmart offers Walmart Pay and Scan & Go payment methods that allow you to check out without using traditional tap-to-pay methods. Walmart Pay allows you to link your debit, credit, or gift card to the app and pay with a QR code at checkout. Sounds easy enough, right? Customers don't seem to think so. While this requires the extra steps of manually downloading the app and adding your card information, the perks are that you'll be able to look back on e-receipts and easily make returns. If you're a Walmart+ member, you can take advantage of the Scan & Go feature, similar to Sam's Club's, which lets you scan items through the app as you shop and check out at the register with a QR code through the app. This leaves customers wondering why Walmart makes it more difficult to pay without signing up.