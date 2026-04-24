Aldi's Plan To Cut More Ingredients Has Some Shoppers Skeptical

Besides striving to be one of the cheapest grocery stores in the country, Aldi is also trying to position itself as a leader in the "clean ingredient" grocery products world. But its latest move is getting some skeptical reactions from its savvy shoppers. In April 2026, Aldi announced that it would remove 44 additional ingredients from its private-label foods, vitamins, and supplements by the end of 2027. This includes a list of your usual offenders: artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, and sweeteners, thus expanding the total "restricted ingredients" from 13 to 57.

If this sounds like a bit of déjà vu, you're not seeing things. Back in 2015, Aldi also eliminated substances like synthetic food dyes, trans fats, and MSG from its store-brand products. It's one of the facts about Aldi that many frequent shoppers appreciate. In its press release, the brand also highlighted this fact, stating, "This builds on the grocer's removal of certified synthetic colors from all ALDI-exclusive products over 10 years ago." The brand also made sure to toot its own horn about being one of the first national grocers back then to remove these potentially harmful colors from its store-brand products.

According to Aldi, they're simply responding to customer demand for simpler, more transparent ingredient lists. Scott Patton, its Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "At the heart of our private label products is a commitment to listening to our customers and continually improving the products they bring into their homes."