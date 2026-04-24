Aldi's Plan To Cut More Ingredients Has Some Shoppers Skeptical
Besides striving to be one of the cheapest grocery stores in the country, Aldi is also trying to position itself as a leader in the "clean ingredient" grocery products world. But its latest move is getting some skeptical reactions from its savvy shoppers. In April 2026, Aldi announced that it would remove 44 additional ingredients from its private-label foods, vitamins, and supplements by the end of 2027. This includes a list of your usual offenders: artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, and sweeteners, thus expanding the total "restricted ingredients" from 13 to 57.
If this sounds like a bit of déjà vu, you're not seeing things. Back in 2015, Aldi also eliminated substances like synthetic food dyes, trans fats, and MSG from its store-brand products. It's one of the facts about Aldi that many frequent shoppers appreciate. In its press release, the brand also highlighted this fact, stating, "This builds on the grocer's removal of certified synthetic colors from all ALDI-exclusive products over 10 years ago." The brand also made sure to toot its own horn about being one of the first national grocers back then to remove these potentially harmful colors from its store-brand products.
According to Aldi, they're simply responding to customer demand for simpler, more transparent ingredient lists. Scott Patton, its Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "At the heart of our private label products is a commitment to listening to our customers and continually improving the products they bring into their homes."
Aldi shoppers are savvy and don't appreciate gimmicks
On paper, removing dozens of additives sounds pretty impressive and a big upgrade for consumers. But online, the reaction has been mixed. A recurring criticism is that many of the ingredients on the list aren't actually harmful or necessary. On Reddit, one user questioned, "Really makes you wonder how much of this is scientific and how much is PR. Next thing you know they'll only sell fluoride free toothpaste..."
Others noted that some of these ingredients were actually removed years ago due to earlier Aldi policies, while other additives were already restricted or banned by regulators. One Reddit user dryly noted: "Cyclamate is on the list and it has been banned in the US since the 1970s," while another Redditor stated, "I love me some Aldi, and eliminating unnecessary ingredients is great, however, how many ingredients on the list aren't actually used in foods?"
This kind of skepticism has led to a broader critique: that this announcement feels more like marketing and promotion rather than a major change to what's actually going on the shelves. One Reddit user predicted: "This is just a marketing gimmick for the masses of people with chemophobia who don't understand chemistry." As buzzwords like "clean ingredients" become more common, shoppers are getting savvier (and often more critical) of what those claims actually mean. So the next time you shop, you might want to check Reddit on what Aldi products to avoid. Sometimes the biggest fans are the best sources of what consumers really want.