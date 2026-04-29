The Best Sliced Bread At Trader Joe's Completely Won Us Over After A Single Bite
Between basic mealtime building blocks, fully-cooked entrees, snacks, and more, you're sure to find plenty of favorites at Trader Joe's. The many different styles of sliced bread offered at the store can be a bit overwhelming, so Tasting Table set out to rank each one from worst to best. With just one bite, Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread captured the top spot.
Pairing a subtle zingy sourdough taste with hints of honey, brown sugar, and oats, this bread is everything you want for breakfast and beyond in a conveniently pre-sliced format. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the bread from Trader Joe's boasts a perfectly balanced texture of tenderness inside and firmness to the crust, whether eaten directly from the bag or warmed in a toaster first. The comforting combination of texture and flavor makes this a particularly versatile bread for a number of different dishes, ranging from sweet to savory and anything in between.
The writer does point out that, although this is the best sliced bread available at Trader Joe's, it's offered solely as a half loaf and costs slightly more than some of the other options. With that said, it's a worthy investment, and other Trader Joe's shoppers are taking notice. In a Reddit thread announcing the arrival of the bread, one user shares, "I bought this bread because of this post and just want to chime in with how delicious it is! Used it for grilled cheese, French toast, and regular buttered toast...it didn't disappoint."
Enjoying Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread
Fan favor for this bread has taken hold on Reddit and elsewhere, with one user enthusing, "WHY HAS NO ONE EVER TOLD ME ABOUT PORRIDGE BREAD...Picked it up randomly at Trader Joe's and basically had a religious experience when eating it lightly toasted with butter." Another user mentions, "Today I was at Trader Joe's and tasted a sample of their porridge bread and I'd never heard of it before and it was fantastic and I bought a loaf." Though some social media comments question the authenticity of the sourdough content, the overwhelming consensus remains that the bread is delicious and highly useful.
If you're mulling over picking up this bread from Trader Joe's, just think of all the tasty possibilities. For example, it might quickly become the best type of bread to use for your morning French toast. The light, sweet, and sour flavors, coupled with the density of the bread, would make it an ideal choice. You can get creative by using this bread in savory dishes, too.
Though it might not last long enough to get stale, try cutting the bread into chunks and toasting it to use in a panzanella salad. You could also make it into croutons or dippers for a batch of roasted butternut squash soup. This bread will effortlessly elevate your mealtime.