Is The Sweet Tea At Chick-Fil-A Actually Brewed Fresh Every Day?

According to Chick-fil-A, its beloved sweet tea is really and truly brewed fresh every day. As a Georgia-based brand, we'd expect nothing less for what's considered the "house wine" of the South. But what "fresh-brewed" actually means, and what goes on behind the scenes, is more interesting than you'd expect. The go-to answer is right on the Chick-Fil-A's website, where it explains: "Freshly-brewed each day from a blend of tea leaves. Available sweetened with real cane sugar."

The sweet tea is certainly one reason why we think ordering the usual soda is a big mistake when ordering at Chick-fil-A. The chain uses a proprietary tea blend created with a legit English tea company, Tetley, that's been around since 1837. Chick-fil-A claims the tea was also developed to pair exceptionally well with lemon and sugar.

While the Southern chain doesn't delve too deep into the specifics of tea-making, we know a bit about the process from social media and employees' posts. Each restaurant uses calibrated commercial brewing machines to make massive batches of tea. As expected, the machines unleash steaming hot water over large tea bags, then employees pour in white cane sugar while it's still warm to ensure uniform sweetness.

It may seem like a small detail, but this is actually what makes sweet tea different from classic iced tea. Adding sugar in after the tea has cooled just isn't the same. And because the demand is so high, many locations will have to brew multiple batches daily to keep up with the tea fiends.