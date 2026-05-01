Keep Onions Crunchy While They Cook With This Easy Slicing Method

Onions are one of the most ubiquitous vegetables in the kitchen. They're the foundation of countless recipes across culture and history, but somehow, they never cease to feel tricky to prepare. There are endless "hacks" for dealing with them, but the best strategy is to stop trying to outsmart the onion, and start paying attention to how it's built. In this case, observing the direction you slice in determines how crunchy or soft the onion ends up biting.

The onion is a tunicate bulb, a squat stem wrapped in a dense bundle of modified leaves that hold onto water and nutrients beneath the soil. When you slice across the equator of the onion, the cell walls break open and leak the liquid they contain, along with the sulfur compounds that make us cry. If you cut it from root to stem, following the layers pole to pole, the cells rupture to a lesser degree, so less water spills out, and the onion form maintains more structural integrity. Onions are about 90% water, so that difference adds up. The more intact structure leads to less water, which means less steaming in the hot pan, slower breakdown, and a firmer texture as the onion cooks. When you bite into an onion cut like this, your teeth will do the rupturing of the cell wall, which is what the juicy burst of "crunch" is.