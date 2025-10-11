The Country That Eats The Most Onions Per Capita

One hundred and ten pounds a year. That's how many onions the average person in Tajikistan eats — one and a half times more than the next country on the list, Libya, and more than six and a half times the typical American person's relatively modest 20-pounds-per-year intake. Although we can't rule out that there might be one guy in Tajikistan just eating an unbelievable number of onions, it likely breaks down to about one medium-to-large onion per day, per person, across the country's population of 10.59 million. Onions are so central to Tajik diets that their cultivation, trade, and cooking practices tell you a lot about how food, culture, and climate intersect in the Central Asian nation.

Historically, onions are among humanity's oldest crops. They've been cultivated for at least 7,000 years and likely were first domesticated in the part of the world where Tajikistan is now located. As such, Tajik's onion culture may be rooted in the same soil where early onion farming began. Given the climate extremes of the mountainous, landlocked country, onions are a hardy crop for Tajik farmers, storing well. This makes them usable across seasons, transportable, and essential for developing and carrying flavor. Culturally, they have become a staple, a foundational ingredient in everyday meals. All signs indicate that the country's love affair with the onion won't be disappearing anytime soon. Regional onion cultivation has even expanded in recent years; in Tajikistan's Jayhun district alone, production hit 222,000 tons, and the planted area grew by over 1,100 hectares in just two years.