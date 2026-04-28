Andrew Zimmern Finds This Ingredient 'Disgusting' (But So Many People Love It)

While Zimmern may find cookie dough "disgusting," much of the world disagrees with him. Besides generations of bakers eating a spoonful with every batch, raw cookie dough has become so popular that there are entire shops dedicated to selling it, the same way other places sell ice cream. Tubs of edible cookie dough are also available at grocery stores, made by famous brands like Toll House, M&Ms, and David's Cookies. A quick search online will even show dozens of recipes for making edible cookie dough that tastes like the real thing.

In the TikTok video, Zimmern noted that "what people like is the raw sugar and butter," continuing that "flour, raw flour, does not taste good." It's that unprocessed flour that also makes eating cookie dough dangerous, as raw flour has the potential to harbor dangerous bacteria. That's why store-bought brands tend to be safer, since those tubs are created using heat-treated flour. Of course, recipes containing raw eggs can also be risky.

As for why people are so obsessed with consuming raw cookie dough, no one truly knows. Maybe it's a texture thing, or maybe it's the temptation of doing something you've been told not to do. Regardless of the reason, as this Redditor put it, "Raw cookie dough [is] one of the best parts of making cookies."