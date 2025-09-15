You're Not Supposed To Eat Raw Flour And This Is Why

Some people like to live their lives on the edge, like eating raw cookie dough or cake batter straight from the mixing bowl before it's been baked. If you're known to scoop a dollop of chocolate chip cookies in the raw into your mouth, you've probably heard a response from a real party pooper that sounds like, "Ew, don't do that! Eating raw eggs can give you Salmonella!" While it's true that unpasteurized raw eggs carry a risk, many don't know that the raw flour in that delicious cookie dough can be just as risky to consume.

You may not think of flour as raw, but that's just what it is. No part of the process of harvesting, grinding, bleaching, or packing most types of flour heats it enough to kill bacteria that may be present; cooking it takes care of that. But if you don't cook your flour before consuming, you're putting yourself at risk of food poisoning from Salmonella or E. coli, according to the FDA.

If you've never had food poisoning, consider yourself lucky. Symptoms can include stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever, and they can last for a few hours up to a few days. You may need to seek medical help if symptoms last longer than three days, you aren't able to keep liquids down, or you have a very high fever. It feels really unfair that something as delicious and seemingly innocent as a bit of raw cookie dough or cake batter could make you that sick, but that's the unfortunate reality we live in. Luckily, there are some ways to make your "raw" cookie dough safe to eat, if it means that much to you.