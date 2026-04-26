The 1990s McDonald's Homestyle Menu Item Customers Were Torn Over

The world of fast food thrives on innovation. Chains constantly test new ideas to see what will be a hit. McDonald's didn't start with McNuggets and the Big Mac on the menu, after all. Those were innovations that proved their worth. A lot of trial and error goes into perfecting a fast food menu, which is why McDonald's past is full of discontinued menu items like McSpaghetti and McPizza. Back in the day, the chain even experimented with McSoup.

In the early 1990s, McDonald's partnered with Campbell's to offer homestyle soups in a variety of flavors. Chicken Noodle, Vegetable Beef, Cream of Potato, Boston Clam Chowder, and Chili Con Carne were all available, with Broccoli Cheddar a clear fan favorite. The soup was tested in markets in the late 1980s before becoming more widespread. Some sources suggest flavors like chicken noodle were tested regionally as far back as the 1970s. International locations still offer soup, like the corn soup available at McDonald's in Taiwan. McDonald's Portugal has several soups, including pea and carrot.

According to those who remember, McSoup was shipped to stores in plastic bags to be reheated on-site, rather than cooked in the restaurant. Low demand has been cited as one of the chief reasons the soup did not remain as a menu staple, as well as operational complexities. Soup has found a place on many other fast food menus, but it's not a thing people expect from McDonald's, and that may have tempered its success.