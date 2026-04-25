Bill Clinton's Favorite Sandwich Would Have Elvis Smiling With Approval

There are two big things that set Elvis' version of the peanut butter and banana sandwich apart. The first was obviously the bacon, which adds a satisfying crunch and saltiness. But maybe the most unique thing was the butter. Not only did The King prefer his sandwiches fried in butter; he liked a staggering amount — his personal chef reported that he would use two whole sticks of butter for every three sandwiches. While Clinton was often dinged during his campaign for his unhealthy eating habits, he never ate anything like that.

And that wasn't even the most indulgent version of peanut butter and bacon sandwich associated with the star. After a 1976 Denver concert, Elvis famously enjoyed a version called the Fool's Gold Loaf from a now-closed local restaurant. It was made with a whole loaf of sourdough bread, and included blueberry jam, peanut butter, and bacon. It was even deep fried. The calorie count of this massive sandwich has been estimated at over 8,000. Elvis loved it so much that he flew back to Denver just so the owner of the restaurant could deliver the sandwich to his private plane in the airport hangar.

Unlike Elvis, whose hard-eating ways quickly caught up with him, Clinton became a vegan in the early 2010s. He credited the change in habits to his struggles with heart disease. That may mean no more cheeseburgers, but fortunately for the former president, that doesn't exclude a peanut butter and banana sandwich every now and then.