Aldi Refuses To Use This Controversial Seasoning In Any Of Its Products

Aldi is more than just an inexpensive place to do your grocery shopping; it is also its own unique little food universe. You may have noticed that very few of the products are recognizable names. That's because more than 90% of the items sold in the grocery chain are from its private label. Many of these Aldi dupes are better than the name brands, but when a company is selling almost entirely its own products, a small decision (like skipping a certain seasoning) suddenly has an impact on nearly everything in the store. Such is the case with monosodium glutamate (MSG), which Aldi has chosen to exclude from all its in-house products.

For those unfamiliar with MSG, it is a flavor-enhancing salt that provides foods with a savory, or umami, flavor. It is simply the sodium salt of glutamic acid, one of the most common amino acids found in all sorts of everyday foods like meats, dairy, tomatoes, and nuts. One of the biggest misconceptions about MSG is that it is a purely artificial ingredient cooked up in a lab — it's not.

In the early 1900s, a Japanese chemist named Kikunae Ikeda discovered MSG as the result of his wife's cooking. As the story goes, when he asked her what gave her tofu soup its distinctly meaty flavor, she suggested that it came from the kombu, an umami-rich seaweed common in Japanese cuisine — also known as kelp. From the kombu, he isolated and extracted the MSG, patenting the salt and naming the flavor as well. That's right, the man who discovered MSG also named the fifth taste: umami.