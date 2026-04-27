Don't Skip This Step After Baking Ribs — It Makes All The Difference

Pork ribs are a distinctly messy and thoroughly enjoyable eating experience, but there's a lot of time and effort that goes into making the meat so tender that it falls off the bone while still being flavorful. There are so many variables that go into cooking ribs and a plethora of ways you can do it, from smoking to air frying to even using the sous vide method with a water bath and an immersion circulator. While all those methods will work if you have the equipment and experience, there's a two-step method to getting beautifully tender meat that still has a bit of char from direct heat, giving you the best of both worlds.

Unless you're a certified pitmaster with a surplus of hours on your hands, baking ribs in the oven is a surefire way to get tender, juicy, succulent ribs that fall off the bone. Slow cooking ribs in the oven and then finishing them on the grill or in a cast-iron pan on the stove allows for the low-and-slow cooking method that ribs need to become tender while still getting a nice kiss of flavor from the heat of the grill or pan. Finishing ribs on the grill or in a hot cast-iron pan allows the exterior of the ribs to get a bit of a char without drying them out. If your cast-iron pan is too small to fit an entire rack of ribs, simply cut the rack in half or into thirds and sear the ribs in batches before serving.