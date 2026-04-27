'Paradise' — Here's Where Chick-Fil-A Sources Its Fan-Favorite Pickles

Pickles are part of the persistent myth behind Chick-fil-A's chicken preparation, not least because the chain's signature chicken sandwich only consists of the bun, chicken, and two pickle slices. It's fair to say the tangy cukes carry a lot of weight, so it's only fitting they're sourced from a place called Paradise. In a 2018 YouTube video, Chick-fil-A revealed that most of its pickles come from a family pickle farm in Almond, Wisconsin, dubbed Paradise Farms. This farm has been producing pickles since 1904 and has been kept in the Warzynski family throughout its history.

Raymond Warzynski, born in 1929, was one of 16 children, all of whom grew up on the farm. "I worked for 50 cents a day, from sunrise to sunset. Sometimes we didn't have the time to stop for lunch, we just ate a pickle and kept on going," he shared in the video. Once he grew up and had sons of his own, Warzynski encouraged them to pursue careers beyond the pickle farm, but they didn't want to; they stayed in the pickle business and continued to work on the farm with the family. "Makes me proud that millions of people are eating our pickles and letting us survive," said Warzynski.

As of 2022, Chick-fil-A still sourced its pickles from Paradise Farms, though there is no information about the status of the partnership as of April 2026. It's fair to assume, however, that Chick-fil-A has stuck with its supplier to ensure consistent chicken burgers.