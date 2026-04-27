'Paradise' — Here's Where Chick-Fil-A Sources Its Fan-Favorite Pickles
Pickles are part of the persistent myth behind Chick-fil-A's chicken preparation, not least because the chain's signature chicken sandwich only consists of the bun, chicken, and two pickle slices. It's fair to say the tangy cukes carry a lot of weight, so it's only fitting they're sourced from a place called Paradise. In a 2018 YouTube video, Chick-fil-A revealed that most of its pickles come from a family pickle farm in Almond, Wisconsin, dubbed Paradise Farms. This farm has been producing pickles since 1904 and has been kept in the Warzynski family throughout its history.
Raymond Warzynski, born in 1929, was one of 16 children, all of whom grew up on the farm. "I worked for 50 cents a day, from sunrise to sunset. Sometimes we didn't have the time to stop for lunch, we just ate a pickle and kept on going," he shared in the video. Once he grew up and had sons of his own, Warzynski encouraged them to pursue careers beyond the pickle farm, but they didn't want to; they stayed in the pickle business and continued to work on the farm with the family. "Makes me proud that millions of people are eating our pickles and letting us survive," said Warzynski.
As of 2022, Chick-fil-A still sourced its pickles from Paradise Farms, though there is no information about the status of the partnership as of April 2026. It's fair to assume, however, that Chick-fil-A has stuck with its supplier to ensure consistent chicken burgers.
How to get your hands on more Chick-fil-A pickles
Chick-fil-A has clearly figured out that hot chicken and pickles go together perfectly, serving well over 1 billion pickle slices every year. People love the chain's pickles so much that many wonder where they could buy them because the pickle brands you can get at the store just don't hit the same. "I don't know what it is about Chick-fil-A pickles but nothing I've found compares," wrote one customer on Reddit. The pickles from Paradise Farms don't seem to be available to the wider public — they even arrive at the restaurants in large buckets with Chick-fil-A's branding.
Having said that, there is a small workaround that can get you extra pickles. At Chick-fil-A, pickles can be ordered on the side. While it's certainly not the same as buying bucketfuls, it's definitely better than the two humble pickles that usually come on the chicken sandwich. Those who want more pickles inside the sandwich can also order extra, but you do have to be specific. Each "extra pickles" addition counts as two pickles. So, ordering extra pickles will only get you four in total, but if you want ten pickles on your burger, you have to order five times the standard order.
Chick-fil-A usually doesn't skimp on the pickles when you request extra and will liberally cover the burger with them. They also come with no additional charge, so, as Raymond Warzynski said in Chick-fil-A's YouTube video, "Eat the pickle and live longer."