Why Doesn't In-N-Out Offer Mayo?

If you've ever ordered an In-N-Out Double-Double cheeseburger and then looked around for the mayonnaise, you probably noticed it's nowhere to be found. For a chain that's known for its simplicity and cultish following, there's not a verified reason why mayo is excluded from the menu, but we can certainly explore the possibilities. From its founding in 1948, the chain built its identity on doing a few things extremely well: burgers, fries, and shakes. This stripped-down approach is still in play today, from the vertical integration of its food facilities to the chain's refusal to freeze beef or use microwaves.

Thus, any additional ingredient (such as mayonnaise) would be another variable to consider, complicating the entire operation. Another consideration is that mayo is used at In-N-Out, albeit as the base of their signature "spread." While some fans think In-N-Out's secret sauce is just Thousand Island dressing, they're not exactly right. The creamy, tangy sauce is widely understood to be mayonnaise-based, along with ketchup, mustard, sweet pickle relish, and vinegar.

When people question the lack of mayonnaise, fans are quick to defend In-N-Out. On Reddit, one user writes: "I know I will get a lot of hate for this, but the one thing I don't love about in-n-out is the spread. With all of the customization options, I just think it would be nice to be able to sub mayo." Prompting another user to respond: "The sauce is mayo based so technically it does."