Why Doesn't In-N-Out Offer Mayo?
If you've ever ordered an In-N-Out Double-Double cheeseburger and then looked around for the mayonnaise, you probably noticed it's nowhere to be found. For a chain that's known for its simplicity and cultish following, there's not a verified reason why mayo is excluded from the menu, but we can certainly explore the possibilities. From its founding in 1948, the chain built its identity on doing a few things extremely well: burgers, fries, and shakes. This stripped-down approach is still in play today, from the vertical integration of its food facilities to the chain's refusal to freeze beef or use microwaves.
Thus, any additional ingredient (such as mayonnaise) would be another variable to consider, complicating the entire operation. Another consideration is that mayo is used at In-N-Out, albeit as the base of their signature "spread." While some fans think In-N-Out's secret sauce is just Thousand Island dressing, they're not exactly right. The creamy, tangy sauce is widely understood to be mayonnaise-based, along with ketchup, mustard, sweet pickle relish, and vinegar.
When people question the lack of mayonnaise, fans are quick to defend In-N-Out. On Reddit, one user writes: "I know I will get a lot of hate for this, but the one thing I don't love about in-n-out is the spread. With all of the customization options, I just think it would be nice to be able to sub mayo." Prompting another user to respond: "The sauce is mayo based so technically it does."
Most fans love the secret sauce and don't need plain mayo
On a Facebook group called In-N-Out Burger Enthusiasts, someone questioned why mayonnaise, even in packet form, wasn't available. Fans were happy to explain, albeit with a sassy tone. One commented, "Wouldn't be an In-N-Out burger if you use straight mayonnaise," while another user explained, "The answer is you are at In N Out and they don't have them. The menu is simple so the preparation is quick."
On another Reddit forum, a user explained, "I am pretty sure spread has mayo in it already. Mayo, mustard, ketchup, and pickles. Thus there is no reason to add mayo, mustard, pickles, ketchup to the burger separately." Ultimately, it seems the lack of plain mayonnaise isn't an oversight, it's a purposeful play to showcase the brand's discipline. Unlike its competitors, who are constantly introducing new items and customizations, In-N-Out sticks to its simplicity. There's also the fact that the brand's beloved spread has consistently ranked as one of the best fast food sauces.
Decades after opening in Baldwin Park, California, In-N-Out's original menu remains more or less the same, with just a few additions like hot chocolate and lemonade. The case of the missing mayonnaise may stand out to a few customers, but it's a testament to the company remaining true to its founder's motto to keep things simple.