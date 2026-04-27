The Aldi Shrinkage Issue Customers Complain About, And We Don't Blame Them

Shrinkflation. It's a buzzword that you've probably heard a lot of over the past few years. It's when companies shrink the size or portion of a consumable household product (like food, or toilet paper) without conversely lowering the price. In fact, in some cases, the cost actually increases. Hence, consumers are getting less for more. It seems to have gotten bad in the world of groceries — and customers have definitely noticedd the size differences. Some Aldi shoppers have taken to Reddit to share their woes about shrunk portions of their favorite products.

In a Reddit post, an Aldi shopper provided a photo of two bags of Clancy's nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips side by side, with the comment: "This bag was $2.09 for 11 ounces a few days ago, and today it is $2.39 for 9 ounces." In another example, a Reddit post titled "Shrinkflation, even Aldi isn't immune" shows Lacura Sparkling Lemon hand soap shrunk from 10.14 to 8.75 fluid ounces, sold at the same price. The author asked if anyone else had noticed this trend. Several people weighed in, reporting on everything from orange juice to Seasons Choice frozen produce and Greek yogurt.

Among the 15 facts about Aldi you should know is that they use unconventional methods to cut costs, including having minimal employees. Even the most annoying things about shopping at Aldi, like providing a returnable quarter for a shopping cart, are all about keeping prices low for customers. So, with all these cost-cutting measures already in place, why does Aldi participate in shrinkflation?