The Aldi Shrinkage Issue Customers Complain About, And We Don't Blame Them
Shrinkflation. It's a buzzword that you've probably heard a lot of over the past few years. It's when companies shrink the size or portion of a consumable household product (like food, or toilet paper) without conversely lowering the price. In fact, in some cases, the cost actually increases. Hence, consumers are getting less for more. It seems to have gotten bad in the world of groceries — and customers have definitely noticedd the size differences. Some Aldi shoppers have taken to Reddit to share their woes about shrunk portions of their favorite products.
In a Reddit post, an Aldi shopper provided a photo of two bags of Clancy's nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips side by side, with the comment: "This bag was $2.09 for 11 ounces a few days ago, and today it is $2.39 for 9 ounces." In another example, a Reddit post titled "Shrinkflation, even Aldi isn't immune" shows Lacura Sparkling Lemon hand soap shrunk from 10.14 to 8.75 fluid ounces, sold at the same price. The author asked if anyone else had noticed this trend. Several people weighed in, reporting on everything from orange juice to Seasons Choice frozen produce and Greek yogurt.
Among the 15 facts about Aldi you should know is that they use unconventional methods to cut costs, including having minimal employees. Even the most annoying things about shopping at Aldi, like providing a returnable quarter for a shopping cart, are all about keeping prices low for customers. So, with all these cost-cutting measures already in place, why does Aldi participate in shrinkflation?
Why does shrinkflation happen?
Shrinkflation isn't exactly a brand-new phenomenon. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has been studying product downsizing, and an August 2025 report stated that, over the past 10 years, it occurred most frequently in 2015 and increased again in 2022. To answer the question of why shrinkflation happens: When production costs increase, manufacturers have a decision to make on whether to increase prices, shrink the size, or, as we've seen, a combination of both. In a review of studies conducted by the GAO, customers were "less likely to react to downsizing than to price increases."
While annoying, customers seem to be loyal to their brands and will still purchase items even after they've been downsized. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Retailing even found that consumers are approximately four times more sensitive to price than to package size, and that shrinking product size can maintain or increase profitability for companies. Aldi is as susceptible to increasing production costs as much as any other U.S. grocer; hence, it's not above shrinkflation in order to stay profitable.
To increase transparency, some states are changing the way products are labeled so that a per-unit price is apparent to the consumer. This may help them detect when a product has shrunk while the price remains the same. Other ideas include downsizing labels and disclosure on packaging, banning deceptive downsizing practices, and more education around the topic. In the meantime, Reddit seems to be the place to compare notes and stay vigilant regarding shrinkflation.