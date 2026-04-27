You Can Order A Whole Cheesecake At A Seafood Chain — Here's Where

When you're in the mood for some top-tier cheesecake, there are only so many places you can go. A local bakery, maybe, or perhaps a steakhouse with a large dessert menu. There is one very obvious option, of course. With over 30 cheesecakes ranging from classic icons to imaginative flavor bombs, The Cheesecake Factory has been a trusted source since the 1970s. And while you can buy some products in stores, you typically have to go to a Cheesecake Factory location to buy the monstrous slices we all know and love. However, there is one other chain that serves desserts from The Cheesecake Factory, and it might surprise you: Long John Silver's.

The seafood chain announced a partnership with The Cheesecake Factory Bakery in 2023, much to the delight of customers. Two items were added to the menu at the time: The Cheesecake Factory's classic cheesecake and a Triple Chocolate Cheesecake. Both are still available, and you can purchase a full cheesecake in either flavor.

A hit from the original Cheesecake Factory menu, the classic is the flavor that started it all. With a creamy, sour cream-based topping, the original cheesecake is baked on a graham cracker crust. It's a fan favorite and one of our top choices for the best Cheesecake Factory flavors out there.