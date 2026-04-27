For A More Flavorful Pastrami Sandwich, Smear A Little Of This Breakfast Staple On It

A good ol' pastrami sandwich just feels like a lunchtime staple at this point. Again and again, we return to it like a well-worn habit, finding comfort and familiarity in the same layers of tangy, savory flavors. Little did we know, it's been missing some sweetness all along. Before you go reaching for the jam jar, however, consider something a bit different first, such as fruit chutney.

This condiment is a true gem hailing from India, consisting of a chunky fruit base simmered with sugar, vinegar, and the cuisine's staple spices like cardamom, nutmeg, allspice, tamarind, and ginger. There are quite a few types of chutney, so no matter what you're looking for, rest assured there's something that fits the bill perfectly. Mango, apple, apricot, pineapple, berries, or even rhubarb and tomatoes are all worthy bases for a sweet and tangy chutney.

Chutney pairs perfectly with robust, savory dishes, and a pastrami sandwich is concrete proof. Its sweet depth cuts right through the pastrami's smoky edge, the two contrasting flavor tones creating an intricate harmony. What really makes the sandwich outstanding, of course, are the spices reverberating in between each bite, constantly pulling you back in with their warm heat and subtle aroma. And can you just imagine the textural delight? Tender meat, slightly chewy bread, and perhaps some melty cheese are already an interesting combination, but with the chutney's luscious fruity bite, your sandwich has never been better.