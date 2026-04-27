For A More Flavorful Pastrami Sandwich, Smear A Little Of This Breakfast Staple On It
A good ol' pastrami sandwich just feels like a lunchtime staple at this point. Again and again, we return to it like a well-worn habit, finding comfort and familiarity in the same layers of tangy, savory flavors. Little did we know, it's been missing some sweetness all along. Before you go reaching for the jam jar, however, consider something a bit different first, such as fruit chutney.
This condiment is a true gem hailing from India, consisting of a chunky fruit base simmered with sugar, vinegar, and the cuisine's staple spices like cardamom, nutmeg, allspice, tamarind, and ginger. There are quite a few types of chutney, so no matter what you're looking for, rest assured there's something that fits the bill perfectly. Mango, apple, apricot, pineapple, berries, or even rhubarb and tomatoes are all worthy bases for a sweet and tangy chutney.
Chutney pairs perfectly with robust, savory dishes, and a pastrami sandwich is concrete proof. Its sweet depth cuts right through the pastrami's smoky edge, the two contrasting flavor tones creating an intricate harmony. What really makes the sandwich outstanding, of course, are the spices reverberating in between each bite, constantly pulling you back in with their warm heat and subtle aroma. And can you just imagine the textural delight? Tender meat, slightly chewy bread, and perhaps some melty cheese are already an interesting combination, but with the chutney's luscious fruity bite, your sandwich has never been better.
A pastrami and chutney sandwich is your gateway to lunchtime excitement
Your chutney pastrami sandwich can taste all kinds of different ways. Peach chutney will give it that vibrant summery flair, while a cranberry version is just the thing to make with leftover Thanksgiving goods. Try combining the sweet and sour taste of plum chutney with mayonnaise and have yourself a twist that's both new and familiar. Prefer spicy notes? A pineapple chutney laced with chiles is exactly what you need. Alternatively, you can pull pure, gorgeous sweetness dotted with hints of savory through spoonfuls of sweet onion chutney. Chutney can even work as a sole condiment, so feel free to ditch the mustard and mayo, and just spread it generously over the pastrami for a sandwich that leans more on the sweet side. If your pastrami sandwich typically comes with tomato sauce, substitute it with tomato chutney for a new and exciting tangy complexity.
What's more, chutney is fantastic in any pastrami sandwich spin-off you can think of. Layer it with your favorite melty cheese and shove the whole thing into a panini press for extra decadent bites. Swap out the pastrami for corned beef, throw in some sauerkraut, and you've already got a one-of-a-kind Reuben sandwich. Got any other creative toppings for pastrami sandwiches in mind? Perhaps even some ingredients pulled right out of an Indian kitchen? Give them a try. You might find yourself blown away by just how good spicy chutney pairs with paneer cheese, and possibly even better when everything is served inside a naan bread instead of the typical rye.