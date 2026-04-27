What Happened To Late-Night Fast Food?

Some cities like NYC and Las Vegas pride themselves on their 24-hour establishments, with flashing open signs all through the night, but other parts of the U.S. haven't been so lucky. While all-night dance parties and French bistros aren't the norm outside of sprawling cities, late-night fast food seemed like the one thing every town, no matter how big or small, could count on. But in the last few years, something has shifted, and fast-food chains have been gradually cutting back hours. Across cityscapes and suburbs alike, 24-hour dining may be fading into the past.

It all started in 2020 when the pandemic forced restaurants to rethink their approach, starting with limited hours to prioritize everyone's safety while cutting back on operating costs. In April of that year, restaurant sales dropped 47% from the previous year, according to the USDA. There was a constant battle between staying afloat and adhering to the CDC's guidelines, and if the restaurant was able to survive, things started to look a lot different. The problem is, six or so years later, many of these fast-food joints haven't returned to their original hours, with some chains planning to permanently close up locations in 2026.

The pandemic altered the food industry in more ways than one, but it also changed customer habits. With today's economy and record-breaking inflation rates, folks can't afford groceries, let alone a milkshake. With noticeably less interest and the low margins, the juice just isn't worth the squeeze.