You Can Turn Frozen Dinner Rolls Into A Loaf Of Bread — Here's How

One of the most frustrating things you can try to tackle in the kitchen is baking a perfect loaf of bread. Sure, there are harder feats out there, but no matter how much experience you have, sometimes bread can just get the better of you. It doesn't matter if you use a no-knead recipe or try to eliminate certain ingredients and rise times; things can just go wrong. That's where this easy frozen pull-apart loaf comes into play.

You may not have heard about this hack yet, but once you try it, it's going to change your last-minute dinner prep forever. All you need to do to create a perfect loaf of warm, freshly baked bread is squish a packet of frozen, ready-to-bake dinner rolls into your favorite loaf pan before proofing them. As they rise, the rolls will mesh together into an even loaf that holds the rectangular shape beautifully.

The crust will only develop along the outsides of the rolls where the exteriors are hitting the pan, so the inside of the loaf will resemble a normal sandwich bread that you can slice evenly. The top of the bread will also have a golden, bubbly appearance that's sure to impress your guests, and depending on how many rolls you use, you can even serve this as a fun, pull-apart appetizer.