The One Rule Designers Follow When Mixing Patterns In Kitchens

Playing with patterns is an easy way to give your kitchen a visual facelift. Whether you're spending the weekend on a quick upgrade or engaging in a full kitchen project to boost the value of your home, you're going to want to think about how the textures and patterns you've picked affect your space. Do they bring calm or busyness? If you're planning on combining different patterns, our design expert has a key tip to do with the size of the pattern.

We spoke to Marlyn Gonzales, kitchen designer at Rumor Designs, who emphasizes the importance of scale when selecting and layering patterns. "Using patterns that are too similar in size will result in competition rather than harmony," she says. When designing, look for opportunities to pair heavyweight patterns, like large geometric designs, with smaller and plainer designs for contrast. If you were to choose only heavy patterns, you would create visual disruption.

Also consider scale in the sense of kitchen size. If your patterns are too busy, they could make your space look smaller. "If the kitchen is very small, choosing softer patterns or having more 'restful' areas may be easier on the eyes," says Gonzales. On the other hand, if you're designing an open-concept kitchen, considering how the patterns you use blend into the other spaces within eyeshot is also vital, as you want to create cohesion rather than calamity.