Insulated Picnic Baskets Vs Soft-Sided Coolers: Which Is The Best Buy
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When warm days roll around, foodies start planning the perfect picnic spread. It's a pretty daydream, but in execution, keeping your picnic food chilled to food-safe temperatures is crucial to enjoying that cute afternoon you have in mind. A good picnic basket should be able to get the job done even on hot summer afternoons. So, is an insulated picnic basket or a soft-sided cooler the better buy? The short answer is: It depends on what your average picnic day looks like.
Picnic basket sets are charming, functional, and aesthetically pleasing. This insulated model from Zormy brand (currently $45.89 on Amazon) offers the classic woven wicker exterior that folks think of when they hear the words "picnic basket." The interior compartment is both insulated and lined with cheerful red and white gingham fabric for a kitschy look. This particular basket also comes equipped with leather straps for securing plates and cutlery while the basket gets shaken up during transportation. It's a good fit for occasional picnickers looking to capture the charm factor. But, charm is the chief (and only) advantage of insulated picnic baskets over soft-sided coolers.
For starters, that wicker material is less durable, not so good for knocking around. It's also harder to clean; dirt or sand can get in the crevices, whereas a soft-sided cooler can be wiped or hosed off for a more thorough wash. It isn't waterproof, either, so it shouldn't get wet.
Insulated picnic baskets capture classic picnic charm, but are less practical
Insulated picnic baskets also offer a smaller capacity compared to larger soft-sided coolers with flexible walls. The model by Zormy measures 10.8 inches wide x 15 inches long x 7.25 inches deep, an ideal size for a quaint picnic for two. But, if you want your picnic basket to accommodate dishes-to-share for larger groups, or Tupperware containers filled with batched macaroni salad, a more spacious soft-sided cooler might be better-suited to your needs. As one customer review writes, "The basket is designed for two people, so it's not ideal for larger groups or families. If you're planning a picnic with more than two people, you might need to supplement with additional baskets or bring extra supplies. For its intended purpose, though, it's perfectly suited."
Conversely, soft-sided coolers deliver more on the utilitarian front. This model by Maelstrom brand currently runs for $26.97 on Amazon, a more affordable price point compared to the stylized wicker bodice of an insulated picnic basket. The collapsible fabric walls also make soft-sided coolers easier to store than bulky wicker baskets, requiring less space to stash away in a cabinet or drawer. This fabric ice chest offers a roomy, spacious, 22-liter capacity, which is also strong enough to hold 30 cans. Heavy contents are no problem. As one customer review raves, "It holds more than it looks like it would, but it doesn't feel bulky or awkward to carry."
Soft-sided coolers are utilitarian and durable, but less cute
Another major advantage of soft-sided coolers over insulated picnic baskets is that coolers are waterproof and leakproof — a better fit for adventurous picnickers who take their baskets on canoe or kayak trips, or to a campground. Another customer writes, "I put my dry items in the outside pockets and fill the bottom with my water and drinks and cover with ice. That way I have ice for the day and everything is cold. I even left it in the garage the first time I used it and emptied the next day. NO LEAKS. Easy clean up if you do spill something in it." Indeed, soft-sided coolers offer stronger insulation power to keep food colder longer; this particular Maelstrom model offers five layers of insulation, able to maintain its chill for up to 24 hours. It's also equipped with a cushion-reinforced shoulder strap for comfortable carrying, which can be helpful if you plan to transport your picnic a long distance, such as on a hike, or a leisurely stroll to find the ideal picnic spot.
There are a few things to keep in mind before investing in a cooler. All in all, if you want picturesque "picnic-for-two vibes" that will still keep your food chilled, then an insulated picnic basket might be for you. Or, if you need a tool that can hold heavy drink cans swimming in an ice water bath all afternoon long, then a soft-sided cooler is likely the move.