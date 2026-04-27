Shopping For Green Garlic? Your Local Farmers Market Could Be The Best Bet

There are many reasons to support your local farmers market, from the promise of fresher food to the satisfaction of knowing your money is going directly into the hands of the independent workers whose labor put that food on the table. Another appeal of the farmers market is the prospect of finding things that are unavailable elsewhere, like lovingly made small-batch chutneys, nutrient-packed wildflower honey, and more obscure or seasonal vegetables. So if you're shopping for some (often) underappreciated green garlic, your local farmers market is your best bet to find it.

Green garlic peaks in the spring and has a pretty short growing season, meaning you will most likely find it from March onwards in warmer areas, and possibly until July in colder climes. Because of how time-sensitive it is, many of the farmers that supply large supermarkets and wholesalers shun it in favor of garlic with a longer season and more resilient shelf-life. This is why farmers markets are probably the only place you'll find green garlic.

If you've never encountered it before, green garlic is not a distinct variety, but rather the same vampire-repelling, stinking rose we know from simmering in a sofrito or roasting alongside a chicken. The crucial difference is that green garlic is immature, being harvested before it is fully grown. It resembles a large scallion, and whether raw or cooked, is softer and less intense than regular garlic. While some of us here at Tasting Table cannot imagine a plate of pasta or a side of potatoes being "too garlicky," we will grudgingly admit there are those who think otherwise, so if you prefer a milder taste, green garlic is for you.