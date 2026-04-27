Shopping For Green Garlic? Your Local Farmers Market Could Be The Best Bet
There are many reasons to support your local farmers market, from the promise of fresher food to the satisfaction of knowing your money is going directly into the hands of the independent workers whose labor put that food on the table. Another appeal of the farmers market is the prospect of finding things that are unavailable elsewhere, like lovingly made small-batch chutneys, nutrient-packed wildflower honey, and more obscure or seasonal vegetables. So if you're shopping for some (often) underappreciated green garlic, your local farmers market is your best bet to find it.
Green garlic peaks in the spring and has a pretty short growing season, meaning you will most likely find it from March onwards in warmer areas, and possibly until July in colder climes. Because of how time-sensitive it is, many of the farmers that supply large supermarkets and wholesalers shun it in favor of garlic with a longer season and more resilient shelf-life. This is why farmers markets are probably the only place you'll find green garlic.
If you've never encountered it before, green garlic is not a distinct variety, but rather the same vampire-repelling, stinking rose we know from simmering in a sofrito or roasting alongside a chicken. The crucial difference is that green garlic is immature, being harvested before it is fully grown. It resembles a large scallion, and whether raw or cooked, is softer and less intense than regular garlic. While some of us here at Tasting Table cannot imagine a plate of pasta or a side of potatoes being "too garlicky," we will grudgingly admit there are those who think otherwise, so if you prefer a milder taste, green garlic is for you.
How to buy, store, and use green garlic
If your farmers market stocks green garlic, it should be relatively easy to find, as it will probably be the only garlic available — as mentioned, green garlic is a springtime crop, harvested by farmers to promote growth in the remaining plants, whereas full garlic bulbs take longer to mature and won't be available until summer and early fall. Due to its seasonality, you may expect to pay a little more for green garlic than regular garlic, but it's far from an expensive purchase.
For the freshest find, seek out vibrantly colored bunches that are neither wilting, nor brittle. After bringing home green garlic, bear in mind that this is a perishable vegetable. Ideally, it should be stored in the refrigerator — preferably, wrapped and tucked into a bag in your crisper drawer — and used promptly.
Fortunately, using up your green garlic shouldn't be difficult, as it is easy as versatile as normal garlic, and even has some applications that extend beyond that of its pungent older cousin. While raw, mature garlic would probably be a little overpowering in most salads, thinly-sliced green garlic bulbs work much better, providing a nice complement to red onions, cherry tomatoes, and a classic vinaigrette. Conversely, the stems (much like scallions) can be tossed with other salad greens. For a heartier, more ambitious dinner, consider our recipe for slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pounded herbs and green garlic.