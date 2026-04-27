Why Salmon Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

Salmon is a delicious and highly versatile fish that's an excellent choice to add into your dinner rotation. With omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins D and B12, as well as beneficial fat and protein, salmon is an easy way to incorporate vital nutrients into your diet without much extra effort. While it's relatively easy to prepare at home, sometimes home-cooked salmon can be lacking compared to the succulent, tender fish that's served to you at a restaurant. We spoke with Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, about why the salmon you order at a restaurant is usually tastier than home-cooked versions.

"Salmon often tastes better at restaurants because of both the quality of the fish and the way it is prepared in the kitchen," explains Darkwah. Restaurants often work directly with seafood suppliers, getting higher quality and fresher fish than most people can find in the average grocery store. Although most of us can't buy directly from fisherman or fish suppliers, there are some ways to select better salmon from the fish counter.

"When buying salmon from a store," advises Darkwah, "you should check how long it has been sitting out (pack date) and look for any discoloration." It's especially helpful to speak to the fishmonger about when the fish arrived or ask how fresh it is. When buying salmon, it's also usually best to opt for wild-caught over farm-raised, if you can find it.