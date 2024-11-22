Make Perfect Salmon With A Dual-Heat Technique

Even the most confident home cook has something they're reluctant to tackle, and making fish is one of those common cooking fears. Overcooked fish is kind of the worst — it's tough, dry, and bland because too much cooking means you lose all of the protein's flavorful oils. Undercooking fish isn't much better (we're not talking seared tuna steak here). When fish isn't cooked through, the center is still translucent and firm instead of opaque and flaky.

So, what's a home cook to do when a craving for salmon strikes? Start with the right temperature. Actually, make that two temperatures. A dual-heat technique will help you ensure your salmon is cooked to perfection while staying moist, tender, and flavorful, no fancy cooking skills required. Just leave the king salmon to the orcas and reach for Coho or sockeye instead.

There are two ways to use changing temperatures to achieve salmon success. The first (which Alton Brown broke down on an episode of "Good Eats") involves both your stove and your oven. Heat an oven-safe pan over medium heat, then cook your salmon filet with the flesh side down for about three minutes. Then, flip it and put the entire pan into an oven heated to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Give it five more minutes to cook, then remove the filet from the oven and let it rest for five more minutes before serving.

