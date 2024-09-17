The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Searing Ahi Tuna Steak

A seared tuna steak is a culinary experience like no other. When perfectly cooked, it has an ever so slightly charred crisp on the outside with decadent caramelized edges. Crack through that and reach the tender, subtly sweet, umami freshness of the center. This aforementioned perfect cook is easy enough to achieve, but it does require some specific know-how on each step, from buying your ahi tuna steak to plating it. The biggest, most important consideration all those steps impact is cooking time and temperature — the mistake of overcooking tuna steak is one your poor dinner won't recover from.

The reason you don't want to overcook ahi tuna steak is because it can so quickly become completely dry and flavorless. In general, the connective tissue in fish breaks down much faster and easier than it does in beef, so tuna will just lose all of its moisture and texture if cooked a moment too long. Tuna, especially, is quite lean, meaning there's little fat to help slow down that drying-out process.

It is admittedly pretty easy to accidentally overcook tuna. If your steak is too thin, the heat from your stove can tear right through it. If it's too warm before it even hits the pan, it will just continue heating up faster and reach too high of temperatures for too long. Luckily, it's also easy to avoid this overcooking headache by understanding how to cook tuna steak without drying it out and the best temperature for cooking your tuna.