I Always Keep This Aldi Freezer Staple On Hand For Quick Family-Friendly Meals
I get it — fries are not the most complex dish one can make. You could even whip up a batch of air fryer fries to further simplify the process, but even so, you may occasionally turn to pre-made options. Buying your fried spuds pre-prepped means you don't have to wash, clean, and chop a bunch of potatoes. This can save a lot of time and effort, something I certainly appreciate as a busy mom who often works late nights. I've tried a lot of frozen fries over the years, but I keep coming back to one I found at Aldi. The Season's Choice Seasoned French Fries specifically are worth a spot in your freezer. You get 32 ounces of "zesty" fries to enjoy at your leisure. My entire family (adults and toddlers alike) loves these thanks to the seasoning that coats every fry.
If you've ever had Rally's (or Checkers) french fries, then the Aldi taters are one of the closest alternatives I've tasted. Rally's uses a combination of flours, starches, and 15 herbs and spices to get the signature fry at the fast food joint. Its ready-made frozen version available at grocery stores, however, uses wheat flour, corn starch, unknown spices, MSG, salt, and other ingredients. Now, let's compare that to Aldi's version — it doesn't have 15 spices, per se, but it uses wheat flour, potato starch, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, paprika, and salt. So, as I said, it's not the same, but it's a good option if you love the Rally's/Checkers fries but can't make it to a location to buy them. It's savory and totally satisfies the fry craving with its seasoning and mid-sized thickness — not shoestring, not steak fries.
Ways to use the french fries and what other customers say about them
I typically serve the fries with the usual suspects, like burgers or fish sticks, but they can go with just about any dish. I pop them in the oven or air fryer to eat as a side with anything from chicken to steak. Plus, you can use them as the base for things like chili fries or add them to a burrito (a la California burritos, the West Coast staple). There are a myriad of ways to use them up, so you'll never lack inspiration.
As far as what others have to say? Customers share that they love the fries or that their kids would mutiny if they got any other fry. However, one says that people may have different ideas of what seasoning entails — true, true. And it seems as though Aldi's fries are undergoing quality control issues, as some customers report that their fries had little to no seasoning. "They are, without a doubt, the most bland fries I have ever had the displeasure of tasting," says one Redditor.
Some complaints are newer, from February 2026, after a recent packaging change, but others are over two years old. The name itself implies these fries should be seasoned. I'll say they aren't heavily seasoned and coated in thick herbs and spices, but they are seasoned. And that works for me. The fries have the wheat and starchy coating that gives them added crispiness and texture, while the seasoning means you save yet another step of seasoning them yourself. However, if you find they aren't seasoned to your liking, add a dash of Lawry's seasoned salt to make them taste like expensive restaurant fries.