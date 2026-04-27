I Always Keep This Aldi Freezer Staple On Hand For Quick Family-Friendly Meals

I typically serve the fries with the usual suspects, like burgers or fish sticks, but they can go with just about any dish. I pop them in the oven or air fryer to eat as a side with anything from chicken to steak. Plus, you can use them as the base for things like chili fries or add them to a burrito (a la California burritos, the West Coast staple). There are a myriad of ways to use them up, so you'll never lack inspiration.

As far as what others have to say? Customers share that they love the fries or that their kids would mutiny if they got any other fry. However, one says that people may have different ideas of what seasoning entails — true, true. And it seems as though Aldi's fries are undergoing quality control issues, as some customers report that their fries had little to no seasoning. "They are, without a doubt, the most bland fries I have ever had the displeasure of tasting," says one Redditor.

Some complaints are newer, from February 2026, after a recent packaging change, but others are over two years old. The name itself implies these fries should be seasoned. I'll say they aren't heavily seasoned and coated in thick herbs and spices, but they are seasoned. And that works for me. The fries have the wheat and starchy coating that gives them added crispiness and texture, while the seasoning means you save yet another step of seasoning them yourself. However, if you find they aren't seasoned to your liking, add a dash of Lawry's seasoned salt to make them taste like expensive restaurant fries.