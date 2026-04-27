Why One Charming California City Has Banned Chain Restaurants Since The '70s
Nestled along the Pacific Coast just south of Monterey, there is a small town that goes by the descriptive and alluring name of Carmel-by-the-Sea. It is home to just over 3,000 people and covers an area of only about 1.1 square miles, but what it lacks in size and population, it more than makes up for in charm. There is, first and foremost, a surfeit of natural beauty in the area, but beyond its stunning location, there is one other major factor that makes Carmel, California unlike similar seaside towns across the country. Decades ago, the town decided to ban all chain restaurants from setting up shop in their neck of the woods.
Starting as early as the 1960s, there was concern in Carmel about the growth of the commercial district and how these ballooning businesses and the influx of tourists might strip this quaint seaside town of its inherent charm. In the early 1970s, a moratorium was placed on building new restaurants in Carmel, a response to the increase in out-of-town businesses moving in. This moratorium gave the city time to come up with a more robust solution to the problem. In the mid-1980s, Carmel's General Plan went into effect, placing strict controls on development, particularly for such establishments as restaurants, art galleries, t-shirt shops, and other such tourist-centered businesses. Since then, the ban has become an official ordinance stating that within Carmel-by-the-Sea, "No drive-in, fast food, or formula food establishments are permitted."
How this ban on fast food and chain restaurants affects Carmel
This tight-fisted control of business in Carmel has not been without controversy, but it is generally considered to be a boon to the town. As stated in the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea Code Book, these regulations on restricted commercial uses "are intended to preserve Carmel's character as a residential village and perpetuate a balance of land uses that are compatible with local resources and the environment." And this is exactly what they have done, creating a seaside town that has racked up plenty of attention — and free press — thanks to its unique charm and roster of local businesses.
For those that might worry about the ability of such a town to exist without large corporations dipping their toes into the local business, these fears are completely ungrounded. The culinary scene is absolutely thriving, with the tiny municipality boasting more restaurants per capita than any other small town in the U.S. There are enough, in fact, that an article like "The 20 Best Restaurants in Carmel-by-the-Sea" still needs to significantly winnow down the total in order to highlight only the best on offer. But it isn't just restaurants that give Carmel its signature charm. It is also home to one of the best old school bakeries in California, Carmel Bakery, and the town has many other charming quirks to it as well.
For example, until this spring, Carmel has not used numbered addresses. As strange as that sounds, the town has always gotten by using directional descriptions and creative names for the houses and buildings. There is no home mail service in town, but unfortunately this particular quirk is still on the way out, as first responders seek to improve their ability to quickly and easily find any home in the city.
Other downstream effects of Carmel-by-the-Sea's strict control on businesses
According to some voices out there, the limits placed on businesses operating in Carmel are too much. This complaint reached perhaps its most sensational moment in the myth of the Carmel-by-the-Sea ice cream ban. Shortly after Carmel's General Plan went into effect in the mid-1980s, a shoe merchant attempted to open an ice cream parlor, which ran afoul of the city's new regulations on takeout restaurants. News outlets stretched the truth significantly to blow up the story nationally, directing a slew of negative press at the small town. In response, Carmel held "lick-ins" — events where free ice cream cones were distributed — but it was not enough to quell the general furor. The most confusing part of the situation was that it eventually led to the actor Clint Eastwood, who owned a restaurant in town, to successfully run for mayor.
Thankfully for the people of Carmel, Eastwood's two-year mayoral stint did not significantly change the zoning policies of the city, allowing it to maintain its unique charm to this day. There are, of course, certainly still some voices out there that will argue that limiting Carmel to locally-owned businesses means that everything is more expensive than it would be otherwise. They likely aren't wrong. Small businesses have smaller supply chains and tend to charge higher prices. But it is a rarity indeed to find a beautiful beach town that also boasts exceptionally low prices. As a general rule, the greater the charm, the higher the prices. So it should be no surprise that these days there are plenty of other beach towns across the country that have also instituted bans on chain restaurants.