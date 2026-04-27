Why One Charming California City Has Banned Chain Restaurants Since The '70s

This tight-fisted control of business in Carmel has not been without controversy, but it is generally considered to be a boon to the town. As stated in the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea Code Book, these regulations on restricted commercial uses "are intended to preserve Carmel's character as a residential village and perpetuate a balance of land uses that are compatible with local resources and the environment." And this is exactly what they have done, creating a seaside town that has racked up plenty of attention — and free press — thanks to its unique charm and roster of local businesses.

For those that might worry about the ability of such a town to exist without large corporations dipping their toes into the local business, these fears are completely ungrounded. The culinary scene is absolutely thriving, with the tiny municipality boasting more restaurants per capita than any other small town in the U.S. There are enough, in fact, that an article like "The 20 Best Restaurants in Carmel-by-the-Sea" still needs to significantly winnow down the total in order to highlight only the best on offer. But it isn't just restaurants that give Carmel its signature charm. It is also home to one of the best old school bakeries in California, Carmel Bakery, and the town has many other charming quirks to it as well.

For example, until this spring, Carmel has not used numbered addresses. As strange as that sounds, the town has always gotten by using directional descriptions and creative names for the houses and buildings. There is no home mail service in town, but unfortunately this particular quirk is still on the way out, as first responders seek to improve their ability to quickly and easily find any home in the city.