18 Walmart Great Value Cereals, Ranked Worst To Best

If your childhood was anything like mine, nearly every school-day morning began by scarfing down a heaping bowl of whatever cereal you favored that particular week. I tended to rotate between Reese's Puffs, Kix, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Raisin Bran would pop up when my mom figured we should cut back on sugar for a bit, and Frosted Mini Wheats were one of my favorite cereals to eat dry.

Everyone knows all the major name-brand cereals, including those owned by brands like Kellogg's; for many of us, they were a central food figure in our younger years. I don't know of many people who have ventured beyond the name-brand, though. Do store-brand cereals have as much to offer as their flashy, instantly recognizable counterparts? I headed to my local Walmart and picked up many boxes of cereal to find out. Many of them are obvious spins on name-brand cereals, and some seem pretty unique to the Great Value brand.

I ranked the cereals based on how well they held up texturally in milk, their overall flavor profile, and how they compare to their name-brand alternatives (when applicable). Curious to see how Walmart's Great Value cereals fared? Keep reading for my hot takes.