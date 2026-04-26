The Absolute Best Carl's Jr. Menu Item Is Actually Just This Basic Side

It is easy to assume that Carl's Jr. is best known for its burgers, but one of our writer's rankings of 16 Carl's Jr. menu items may have frequent customers switching up their orders. In a surprising yet tasty outcome, the onion rings claimed the top spot on the list. With a crunchy batter enveloping a well-cooked onion that is both soft and sweet, this is the kind of side that pairs well with a burger. Carl's Jr.'s onion rings are not raw or sharp on the palate, and the golden pieces can be tucked inside a burger for a serious upgrade. Even without a burger on the table, the side is satisfying enough to stand alone as a reliable afternoon snack.

Other customers who have visited Carl's Jr. have been similarly impressed with the side dish. The onion rings are battered, breaded, and deep-fried, and the seasoning offers a balance of savory flavor and slight sweetness that is difficult to resist. The texture keeps customers reaching for more, as the lightly seasoned batter doesn't overpower the taste of the onion.