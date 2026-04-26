The Absolute Best Carl's Jr. Menu Item Is Actually Just This Basic Side
It is easy to assume that Carl's Jr. is best known for its burgers, but one of our writer's rankings of 16 Carl's Jr. menu items may have frequent customers switching up their orders. In a surprising yet tasty outcome, the onion rings claimed the top spot on the list. With a crunchy batter enveloping a well-cooked onion that is both soft and sweet, this is the kind of side that pairs well with a burger. Carl's Jr.'s onion rings are not raw or sharp on the palate, and the golden pieces can be tucked inside a burger for a serious upgrade. Even without a burger on the table, the side is satisfying enough to stand alone as a reliable afternoon snack.
Other customers who have visited Carl's Jr. have been similarly impressed with the side dish. The onion rings are battered, breaded, and deep-fried, and the seasoning offers a balance of savory flavor and slight sweetness that is difficult to resist. The texture keeps customers reaching for more, as the lightly seasoned batter doesn't overpower the taste of the onion.
A steadfast side dish
The beauty of Carl's Jr.'s onion rings is that they command attention without trying too hard. The side doesn't overreach and instead provides the kind of onion ring recipe that doesn't require extra whistles or bells to make an impression. Former workers recall hand-dipping the pieces when Carl's Jr. first opened, adding to the nostalgic appeal. One reviewer described the onion rings as both thick and crunchy, providing a golden, crispy addition that can turn a regular burger combo into a memorable meal.
Some customers have been less impressed and disappointed, noting an off-putting chemical aftertaste. Others have remarked on portion sizes and the price per order. As with many fast food items, quality can vary from location to location — one visitor reported receiving onion rings that lacked crispiness, with batter that fell off when the pieces were picked up. Other committed fans noted that alongside the onion rings, the chain's chicken tenders also deserve recognition.