Here's How Much A Single US Adult Should Try To Spend On A Grocery Budget Every Month
It's no secret that grocery prices have gone up...and stayed up. Some grocery store buys are worth splurging on, but as a general rule, budget-conscious foodies are always looking to save money at the supermarket. So, how can shoppers tell whether it's inflation, or whether they're actually overspending?
The USDA provides regularly-updated estimates of what an individual's monthly food budget should be, with "thrifty," low-, moderate-, and high-cost levels divided by genders and ages. In the USDA's "Latest Monthly Cost of Food Report" (published in February), according to the lowest-cost (aka "thrifty") bracket, a single U.S. adult aged 20-50 should set aside roughly $249-$313 per month for groceries. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the highest-cost (aka "liberal") bracket allows for up to $422-$479 per month on groceries for a single U.S. adult of the same age demographic. Why such a wide range?
Variables like individual appetite, specific dietary needs, and location of residence can all impact your weekly grocery bill. A ConsumerAffairs analysis from July 2025 found that grocery inflation has varied by as much as 5% from state to state over the past 12 months. For reference, the cost of living is 42% higher in California than the national average (per Salary.com), with an estimated $3,514 needed per month for singles just to meet basic needs like housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare. In Ohio, by contrast, the cost of living is 5% lower than the national average, with an estimated $2,351 needed per month for singles.
Where you live and what you eat can skew your average grocery budget
According to a recent report from MoneyLion, Americans spend roughly $370 per month per person on groceries — a figure which lands pretty middle-of-the-pack per the USDA's data. In real-life execution, thrifty shoppers on Reddit share their personal grocery budgets, and the figures are perhaps more individualized. One poster shares, "2 adults, we aim to be under $500 per month. We absolutely could go cheaper, but we like to eat things like salmon (once a week), a decent steak once in a while, and higher quality cheese/ice cream/etc. This does not include eating out, which we do about once per week."
Food-at-home prices are anticipated to see a 2.5% increase over the course of 2026, reports GroceryDive. So, how can shoppers tell if they're overspending? As a general guideline, 10%-15% of a household's income should go to groceries. If you're regularly seeing 20% or even 30% of your average paycheck go to groceries, chances are there's room for improvement. According to a report, married couples tend to spend the bulk of their monthly grocery budget (40.4%) on bakery products, non-alcoholic beverages, and "miscellaneous foods" like frozen prepared meals, canned soups, chips, and other snacks.
Other signs of overspending at the supermarket might include throwing out unused, spoiled food, or making multiple trips to the store per week without a solid grocery plan. Opting for curbside grocery pickup can also help foodies to stop overspending (no impulse purchases here, officer).