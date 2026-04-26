Here's How Much A Single US Adult Should Try To Spend On A Grocery Budget Every Month

It's no secret that grocery prices have gone up...and stayed up. Some grocery store buys are worth splurging on, but as a general rule, budget-conscious foodies are always looking to save money at the supermarket. So, how can shoppers tell whether it's inflation, or whether they're actually overspending?

The USDA provides regularly-updated estimates of what an individual's monthly food budget should be, with "thrifty," low-, moderate-, and high-cost levels divided by genders and ages. In the USDA's "Latest Monthly Cost of Food Report" (published in February), according to the lowest-cost (aka "thrifty") bracket, a single U.S. adult aged 20-50 should set aside roughly $249-$313 per month for groceries. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the highest-cost (aka "liberal") bracket allows for up to $422-$479 per month on groceries for a single U.S. adult of the same age demographic. Why such a wide range?

Variables like individual appetite, specific dietary needs, and location of residence can all impact your weekly grocery bill. A ConsumerAffairs analysis from July 2025 found that grocery inflation has varied by as much as 5% from state to state over the past 12 months. For reference, the cost of living is 42% higher in California than the national average (per Salary.com), with an estimated $3,514 needed per month for singles just to meet basic needs like housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare. In Ohio, by contrast, the cost of living is 5% lower than the national average, with an estimated $2,351 needed per month for singles.