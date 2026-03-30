The Grocery Store Buys That Are Worth Splurging On
There are many ways to save money on their grocery shopping routine — and that includes knowing how to spend. Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, told Tasting Table some of her go-to strategies for knowing when to splurge at the supermarket. Generally, anything wellness-centric often carries an elevated price tag. But Powell said it is justifiable. "My daughter is a high-school athlete, so I splurge on things for her like dried fruit, juice shots, bagged salads, protein granola bars, etc.," she said.
Whether it's healthy snacks or wellness-forward investments, nutrition is worth the price. Although, food isn't just fuel. Here at Tasting Table, it can also be a pleasure and an art. Subsequently, this grocery shopping rule can also apply when making a dish with expensive ingredients that are actually worth it. These are foods with distinctive, unique flavors — such as real vanilla beans, Parmiggiano Reggiano, creamy 'nduja sausage, or fresh foraged mushrooms — that don't exactly have any comparable substitutes.
According to Powell, high-quality cuts of meat can also be worth a splurge, within reason. "We recently wanted tri tip for dinner, and the cheapest cut I could find was $35," she said. "I chose to make something different because I couldn't justify the price for just one meal." Similarly, she also told us that there are times when you should and shouldn't splurge on bulk items.
Healthy ingredients and high-quality cuts of meat are quality nutritional wins
Indeed, you shouldn't overlook affordable cuts of meat, such as pork spare ribs or chuck eye, which can feed a crowd without breaking your budget. With the right cooking techniques and often a little low-and-slow tenderization, they can hit just as hard as that full-price tri-tip. To help discerning shoppers make sure they're getting the most bang for their buck, Tasting Table rounded up 11 tips for buying meat at the grocery store.
Also, while it might seem like a no-brainer, it's worth noting that grocery items you consistently use up are likely worth the splurge — particularly those you buy in bulk. As Alli Powell said, "If you regularly run out of something you buy in bulk, keep buying it in bulk. But if you struggle to get through it all, you probably do not need to buy it in such large quantities. Even if it's a 'splurge,' buying in bulk will always save you money."
Only purchasing quantities you'll actually use helps eliminate food waste, and after all, discarded groceries equal discarded money. Splurging — when done thoughtfully — can actually end up saving you in the long run, just as long as you're doing so on the items that are worth it.