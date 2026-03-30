The Grocery Store Buys That Are Worth Splurging On

There are many ways to save money on their grocery shopping routine — and that includes knowing how to spend. Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, told Tasting Table some of her go-to strategies for knowing when to splurge at the supermarket. Generally, anything wellness-centric often carries an elevated price tag. But Powell said it is justifiable. "My daughter is a high-school athlete, so I splurge on things for her like dried fruit, juice shots, bagged salads, protein granola bars, etc.," she said.

Whether it's healthy snacks or wellness-forward investments, nutrition is worth the price. Although, food isn't just fuel. Here at Tasting Table, it can also be a pleasure and an art. Subsequently, this grocery shopping rule can also apply when making a dish with expensive ingredients that are actually worth it. These are foods with distinctive, unique flavors — such as real vanilla beans, Parmiggiano Reggiano, creamy 'nduja sausage, or fresh foraged mushrooms — that don't exactly have any comparable substitutes.

According to Powell, high-quality cuts of meat can also be worth a splurge, within reason. "We recently wanted tri tip for dinner, and the cheapest cut I could find was $35," she said. "I chose to make something different because I couldn't justify the price for just one meal." Similarly, she also told us that there are times when you should and shouldn't splurge on bulk items.