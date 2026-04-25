The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Most Affordable Lobster Tail In 2026

Lobster tails have not been known as an affordable food in a long time, and even chain restaurants usually can't offer much relief. While you've probably heard stories about lobster being a food for prisoners and the poor in the past (like oysters), those times are long gone. Continuous high demand combined with slow growth rates and difficult farming conditions have fully transformed this crustacean into a luxury food. So what are lobster lovers without massive bank accounts supposed to do? Well we've researched the chains where you can get lobster tail at the most reasonable prices.

Looking at popular national chains, there was one clear winner for most affordable individual lobster tail, and that's Red Lobster. However, there are some chains where you can get a cheaper one under specific circumstances. We checked menu prices across the upper Midwest, which offers pretty average national prices for food and dining out (prices do vary significantly by location), and found that Red Lobster had the best deal with its Classic Maine Lobster Tail coming in at $22.99, but it's also the only reasonably priced tail you can buy on its own.

Single lobster tails by themselves as entrees or sides are rare on chain restaurant menus, so there are some combos where your cost-per-tail can be a little lower than that. A few chains like Outback and Bonefish Grill only offer two lobster tails together as an entree, and in Outback's case the two tail meal is $39. So while you'll pay more overall, you get more bang for your buck than at Red Lobster.