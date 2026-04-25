Why Aldi's Produce Is Wrapped In Lots Of Plastic
Shoppers love Aldi for many reasons, from its incredibly low food prices to its high-quality private label products to its jokingly named "Aisle of Shame" that's taken on a life of its own. But one aspect of Aldi that no one really likes is the company's propensity to plastic-wrap its produce. From cucumbers in shrink wrap to apples in plastic sacks, the packaging sticks out like a sore thumb compared to traditional supermarkets that display loose produce. The reason why is exactly what you'd expect from Aldi: it's all about efficiency and low prices.
As most überfans know, the German-based brand operates on an entirely different model than most American supermarkets, and there are all kinds of unwritten rules you should know before visiting Aldi. The discount chain keeps its prices low by minimizing labor and limiting product variety. Instead of having employees constantly stocking produce all day, putting out apples one by one, Aldi relies on prepackaged produce that can be shelved quickly. Packaged items also mean little to no scales are needed, either for the customer or the cashier.
According to an interview for news.com.au with an Aldi spokesperson in 2018, this is on purpose: "The packaging of our fresh produce helps with the product quality and preservation as well as the efficiency of our operations." On its U.K. website, Aldi claims that when fruits and vegetables are sealed in plastic, they're less likely to be handled repeatedly and bruised, and they're also easier to store and ship during distribution.
Aldi has promised to cut down on plastic
While those claims are somewhat true, there are also several drawbacks. Produce that can't breathe tends to ripen too fast, as heat and moisture build up much quicker in an enclosed container. It's the same reason why those plastic bags from the store won't keep your produce fresh. Produce needs to breathe to last longer, which requires a delicate balance of humidity and airflow. Because of this, Aldi's produce can sometimes leave a lot to be desired. It's why many shoppers are disappointed by the quality of Aldi's produce.
Of course, the plethora of plastic on produce has drawn criticism from shoppers concerned about environmental waste, but many seem to have accepted it as the cost of doing business. In a post about the over-use of plastic, one user on Reddit noted: "Aldi is a discount score and the prices are low because they don't have extras like a produce clerk neatly arranging the apples one by one like they do in other stores. Everything they do is about keeping costs down."
In the Australian news interview, the Aldi spokesperson did give a vague promise: "We are actively focused on reducing our reliance on plastics. As a first step, we are working to improve packaging solutions that include greater use of recyclables and recycled content." For now, the overuse of plastic keeps the retailer running leaner stores with fewer employees; for Aldi, that kind of efficiency is what makes it one of the most affordable grocery stores out there.