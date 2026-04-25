Why Aldi's Produce Is Wrapped In Lots Of Plastic

Shoppers love Aldi for many reasons, from its incredibly low food prices to its high-quality private label products to its jokingly named "Aisle of Shame" that's taken on a life of its own. But one aspect of Aldi that no one really likes is the company's propensity to plastic-wrap its produce. From cucumbers in shrink wrap to apples in plastic sacks, the packaging sticks out like a sore thumb compared to traditional supermarkets that display loose produce. The reason why is exactly what you'd expect from Aldi: it's all about efficiency and low prices.

As most überfans know, the German-based brand operates on an entirely different model than most American supermarkets, and there are all kinds of unwritten rules you should know before visiting Aldi. The discount chain keeps its prices low by minimizing labor and limiting product variety. Instead of having employees constantly stocking produce all day, putting out apples one by one, Aldi relies on prepackaged produce that can be shelved quickly. Packaged items also mean little to no scales are needed, either for the customer or the cashier.

According to an interview for news.com.au with an Aldi spokesperson in 2018, this is on purpose: "The packaging of our fresh produce helps with the product quality and preservation as well as the efficiency of our operations." On its U.K. website, Aldi claims that when fruits and vegetables are sealed in plastic, they're less likely to be handled repeatedly and bruised, and they're also easier to store and ship during distribution.