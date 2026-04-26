Andrew Zimmern's 5-Spice Prime Rib Rub Delivers Big Flavor

If you're buying something as extravagant and expensive as prime rib, you'll want a tasty rub to season it with, too. While you could season it with just salt and pepper, it doesn't hurt to add a bit more flavor than that. If you're unsure about where to begin, give Andrew Zimmern's spice rub a try. Made up of simple yet flavorful spices from dried sage to celery seed, this dry rub is sure to take your prime rib to the next level without compromising the flavor hidden within.

Zimmern shared his five-spice prime rib rub in an Instagram video, in which he demonstrates how he prepares his prime rib. His first step is to season it liberally with a few tablespoons of his own spice rub, which is made up of salt, Herbes de Provence, celery seed, paprika, and dried sage. Aromatic herbs and spices, like Herbes de Provence, paprika, and dried sage, pair excellently with a prime rib's rich flavor. And although they might seem random, celery seeds bring both flavor and natural nitrates to your steak, which will ultimately leave you with a nice smoke ring.

Some of the rub ends up on the work surface, and Zimmern rubs the steak into it to ensure the spices don't go to waste, which is similar to Jamie Oliver's trick for seasoning steaks. Then, once it's all covered, Zimmern recommends letting the steak sit for 24 hours to soak up all of the flavors in the dry rub.