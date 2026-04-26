Andrew Zimmern's 5-Spice Prime Rib Rub Delivers Big Flavor
If you're buying something as extravagant and expensive as prime rib, you'll want a tasty rub to season it with, too. While you could season it with just salt and pepper, it doesn't hurt to add a bit more flavor than that. If you're unsure about where to begin, give Andrew Zimmern's spice rub a try. Made up of simple yet flavorful spices from dried sage to celery seed, this dry rub is sure to take your prime rib to the next level without compromising the flavor hidden within.
Zimmern shared his five-spice prime rib rub in an Instagram video, in which he demonstrates how he prepares his prime rib. His first step is to season it liberally with a few tablespoons of his own spice rub, which is made up of salt, Herbes de Provence, celery seed, paprika, and dried sage. Aromatic herbs and spices, like Herbes de Provence, paprika, and dried sage, pair excellently with a prime rib's rich flavor. And although they might seem random, celery seeds bring both flavor and natural nitrates to your steak, which will ultimately leave you with a nice smoke ring.
Some of the rub ends up on the work surface, and Zimmern rubs the steak into it to ensure the spices don't go to waste, which is similar to Jamie Oliver's trick for seasoning steaks. Then, once it's all covered, Zimmern recommends letting the steak sit for 24 hours to soak up all of the flavors in the dry rub.
Use Zimmern's 5-spice rub as the starting point to an even more delicious prime rib
If you don't have some of the ingredients Zimmern uses in his spice rub, don't worry. Simply use his mix of ingredients as a starting point to creating your very own version. Whatever you have in your kitchen, you should aim to add a sweet, savory, and spicy ingredient to create a fully balanced spice rub. However, Zimmern didn't include a sweet ingredient, like brown sugar, in his rub, so this is completely optional — although it is a great ingredient to season prime rib with, since it gives the roast a nice caramelized surface.
When it comes to savory ingredients to add, there are endless possibilities. Think things like salt, onion powder, chili powder, and paprika. Herbs also fall under this category, like Zimmern's dried sage and Herbes de Provence; these really brighten up the rub, and they help give the roast a nice crust, too. Spice can come from a variety of things as well, from red chili flakes to cayenne pepper. Just remember not to go overboard on the spice, since you don't want it to overpower the meat.
If a spice rub isn't your favorite way to season your meat, there's another great way to give your steaks a flavorful crust and buttery bite. Use Zimmern's spice blend — or your own creation — to create a compound butter. To do this, simply combine butter with your spice blend in a stand mixer. Then, rub your prime rib with it just before putting it into the oven. Butter helps keep the inside of your prime rib moist, but a compound butter does so while also seasoning the roast, making it an all-around great option for your next roast-making adventure.