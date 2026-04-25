Why Aged Sushi Is Just As Good As Fresh Fish Options (If Not Better)

Ask any sushi lover what the essential ingredients for making sushi are, and their first response will likely be "fresh fish." Across the different methods of sushi preparation, the star ingredient is most often raw fish — and that should always be slightly chilled and as fresh as can be, right? Not always. There are benefits to dry-aging fish, but if you're new to aged fish in sushi, the concept might seem strange. We investigated further by speaking to an expert, Nana Darkwah, executive chef at Ocean Hai in Clearwater, Florida, about what aged fish even is aged fish — and what it does in sushi.

"The process for aged sushi is similar to curing fish or making smoked salmon," says Darkwah. "The fish is cured over time, which changes its texture and deepens its flavor profile." This is like the special technique behind dry-aging steak. "Old" fish (or steak) might sound off-putting, but the aging is done in carefully controlled conditions. Fish is most commonly dry-aged, removing excess moisture, which can lead to shrinking or spoiling.

Over time — which varies depending on the type and size of the fish — the tendons and connective tissue of the meat break down. As the moisture evaporates, the fish's flavor becomes more concentrated. Those aromas, like that "fishy" smell that is intense in fresh fish, begin to fade. "While many people prefer fresh fish for sushi, aged sushi can offer a more complex taste," Darkwah explains. Aged fish is cleaner, more flavorful, and more tender.