Just One Ingredient Makes Shrimp Scampi Taste Like A Chef Made It
Thinking of making shrimp scampi this week? Before you do, Nana Darkwah, the executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, wants you to consider adding one ingredient to your recipe to elevate it. This ingredient, which may already be in your refrigerator, will make your shrimp scampi taste like a chef like Darkwah made it.
The ingredient is none other than miso, a fermented soybean paste that has been a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine for centuries. Best known as a soup ingredient, miso is a must-have addition to your seasoning arsenal. Why, you ask? Darkwah answers, " Miso is an underrated ingredient that adds a subtle umami depth to dishes. Adding a small amount at the end of cooking shrimp scampi can elevate the flavor and give the dish an unexpected twist."
See, when you add salt to a dish, you add one note: salinity. But when you add an umami bomb like miso, you're adding richness and multiple layers of flavor. Thus, adding this one ingredient will make a dish taste restaurant-worthy. So, it's no wonder that Darkwah swears by this Japanese ingredient.
Miso can elevate savory and sweet dishes by adding layer and depth
Aside from shrimp scampi, Darkwah elevates many of the dishes at his restaurant with miso. He explains, "At Ocean Hai, miso is used in many of our dishes, especially in sauces and demi-glace, because of its ability to enhance flavor without being overpowering. It's subtle enough that even my kids enjoy it without noticing it!"
If you're ready to incorporate this ingredient into your savory dishes this week, note that there are different types of miso. Which one you use for your sauces and marinades is honestly up to your palate, though for everyday cooking, red miso may be the most versatile choice. It is bold in flavor, and for the uninitiated, it's easy to dilute with some water.
In modern cuisine, miso has become a versatile, powerhouse of an ingredient, enhancing savory dishes, along with desserts such as this double miso chocolate chip cookies recipe. So, this week, aside from making delicious shrimp scampi, consider Tasting Table's must-try umami-packed miso recipes.