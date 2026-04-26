Just One Ingredient Makes Shrimp Scampi Taste Like A Chef Made It

Thinking of making shrimp scampi this week? Before you do, Nana Darkwah, the executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, wants you to consider adding one ingredient to your recipe to elevate it. This ingredient, which may already be in your refrigerator, will make your shrimp scampi taste like a chef like Darkwah made it.

The ingredient is none other than miso, a fermented soybean paste that has been a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine for centuries. Best known as a soup ingredient, miso is a must-have addition to your seasoning arsenal. Why, you ask? Darkwah answers, " Miso is an underrated ingredient that adds a subtle umami depth to dishes. Adding a small amount at the end of cooking shrimp scampi can elevate the flavor and give the dish an unexpected twist."

See, when you add salt to a dish, you add one note: salinity. But when you add an umami bomb like miso, you're adding richness and multiple layers of flavor. Thus, adding this one ingredient will make a dish taste restaurant-worthy. So, it's no wonder that Darkwah swears by this Japanese ingredient.