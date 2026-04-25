12 Last-Minute Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $30

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In case it happened to slip your mind, Mother's Day is coming right up on Sunday, May 10 this year. Unless you are the type A person who orders all of their gifts ahead of time, realizing that this special holiday and opportunity to celebrate moms of all shapes, sizes, and walks of life is fast approaching may inspire panic and force you to ask the inevitable question: "But what does she even want?"

The answer? Probably a food-related gift. Take it from us: The special person in your life, whether a stepmom, grandma, or foster mom, doesn't want flowers. Flowers serve little purpose aside from brightening the countertop for a few days before they die. But a great cookbook, drink tumbler, or useful kitchen gadget is a gift that keeps on giving. In order to give you some inspiration, we curated a list of some of our favorite food-centric Mother's Day gifts that are available on Amazon, based on our own personal experience, customer reviews, and what we think all moms would love to have in their kitchen.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.