12 Last-Minute Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Under $30
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In case it happened to slip your mind, Mother's Day is coming right up on Sunday, May 10 this year. Unless you are the type A person who orders all of their gifts ahead of time, realizing that this special holiday and opportunity to celebrate moms of all shapes, sizes, and walks of life is fast approaching may inspire panic and force you to ask the inevitable question: "But what does she even want?"
The answer? Probably a food-related gift. Take it from us: The special person in your life, whether a stepmom, grandma, or foster mom, doesn't want flowers. Flowers serve little purpose aside from brightening the countertop for a few days before they die. But a great cookbook, drink tumbler, or useful kitchen gadget is a gift that keeps on giving. In order to give you some inspiration, we curated a list of some of our favorite food-centric Mother's Day gifts that are available on Amazon, based on our own personal experience, customer reviews, and what we think all moms would love to have in their kitchen.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
100 Cookies
Author Sarah Kieffer is a baking genius. Her landmark book, "100 Cookies," quickly became a staple by showing just how versatile cookies can be. It's one of the best cookbooks to gift, and it would be a great addition to your mom's shelf, too. Grab a copy and bake some of the recipes in it with your mom this Mother's Day.
Purchase "100 Cookies" on Amazon for $16.59
YETI Rambler 16-ounce Stackable Tumbler
The quality of YETI drinkware is unmatched, and even if your mom doesn't like spending time in the outdoors, she'll definitely make use of this cup. This 16-ounce Rambler fits in cupholders, is dishwasher-safe, and can keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold better than its competitors.
Purchase the YETI Rambler 16-ounce Stackable Tumbler on Amazon for $28
Recyco Waffle Kitchen Towel Set of 2
Say it with us: You can never have too many kitchen towels (and neither can your mom!). This two-pack comes in so many different prints and colors, so there's bound to be an option that fits your mom's ideal color palette.
Purchase the Recyco Waffle Kitchen Towel Set of 2 on Amazon for $15.99
Half Baked Harvest Cookbook
Our favorite cookbooks are the ones that are approachable, accessible, and read not just like cookbooks, but good books. Tieghan Gerard's "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook" hits all those notes. It's an excellent selection for a mom who enjoys balancing classic and comforting flavors in their dishes.
Purchase "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook" on Amazon for $17.99
Huski Wine Tumbler 2.0
Do you want to get your mom a tumbler or a wine glass for Mother's Day? Well, we have to ask: Why not both? This Huski wine tumbler can be easily transformed into stemware in seconds. It comes in many different colors and offers a stainless steel finish, vacuum insulation, and a lid to keep bugs out.
Purchase the Huski Wine Tumbler 2.0 on Amazon for $29.99
Barnetts Mother's Day Biscotti Gift Box
Don't buy a box of cheap store-bought chocolate this Mother's Day — get her a box of Barnetts Biscotti instead. This box of 12 treats not only looks delicious, but the elegantly decorated biscotti also taste great.
Purchase the Barnetts Mother's Day Biscotti Gift Box on Amazon for $14.99
Kibaga Spoon Rest
You don't know that you need a spoon rest until you really need a spoon rest. This washable ceramic spoon rest looks beautiful in any kitchen and comes in different colors and patterns. Useful and great-looking: What more could you want?
Purchase the Kibaga Spoon Rest on Amazon for $11.99
Burlap & Barrel 3-Pack Spice Gift Set
Reinvigorate mom's cooking routine with the Burlap & Barrel three-pack spice gift set. It comes with 2.6-ounce jars of single-origin Purple Stripe Garlic Powder, Royal Cinnamon, and Ground Black Lime. The small jars are the perfect sampler, and if your mom finds one that she likes, you'll have a gift idea for next year.
Purchase the Burlap & Barrel 3-pack Spice Gift Set on Amazon for $29.99
Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit
You can't make it through motherhood without coffee and a canine by your side. This coffee sampler pack comes with three 6-ounce bags of organic, whole bean coffee, making it perfect for moms who like to switch up their coffee routine.
Purchase the Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit on Amazon for $29.99
Magnolia Table
Moms love Joanna Gaines, and they're bound to love the "Magnolia Table" cookbook as well. This offering is filled with family-friendly recipes that bring people together. The writing is approachable, easy to follow, and will inspire any person to cook classic recipes, whether they're a mom or not.
Purchase "Magnolia Table" on Amazon for $29.99
Thoughtfully Gourmet Coffee Sampler Gift Set
If your mom gripes about the price of coffee shops, bring the familiar flavors of her favorite joint to her kitchen with this gift set from Thoughtfully Gourmet. Vanilla, salted caramel, toffee, almond, vanilla, and mocha all make an appearance, allowing her to customize her iced or hot drink to her liking.
Purchase Thoughtfully Gourmet Coffee Sampler Gift Set on Amazon for $24.99
See's Candies Petal Pop Box
We would be remiss not to include a box of chocolates on this list, and we wanted to include one that was affordable yet high-quality. Enter: See's Candies. The brand scored high in our ranking of store-bought chocolate boxes, so you can rest assured that mom will love the flavors and design of this cute boxed chocolate selection.
Purchase the See's Candies Petal Pop Box on Amazon for $26.49