The Simple One-Second Test To Determine The Freshness Of Grocery Store Apples

Apples are such a supermarket staple that it's easy to forget that they are in fact seasonal fruits. They are typically harvested from late summer through to late fall, but the fact they're available year-round is because they hold up incredibly well in long-term storage. Apples in the U.S. that aren't sent for immediate purchase are stored in climate-controlled conditions, where they can last up to 10 months. Some apple varieties ripen outside of these time frames, and even seasonality can vary by region, which means you often have no way of knowing exactly how fresh your apple is — unless you conduct this one-second test.

The simplest way to check for freshness is by giving your apple a sniff. Fresh apples should have a sweet and fruity smell, often more noticeable near the stem. Not all varieties have a strong fragrance, so a lack of smell isn't necessarily a bad sign. The most important thing, however, is that the apple doesn't smell unpleasant. Any hint of sourness or alcohol is a sign that the apple is past its prime.

Even when apples are in season, it's worth doing this sniff test for freshness. While some apples can last months when refrigerated, their shelf life is much shorter when left at room temperature. An apple with an off smell can indicate that it wasn't stored correctly during transit, or that it's been sitting too long in the grocery store.