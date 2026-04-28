Daily Rations For American Revolution Soldiers Included Hefty Portions Of Beef

In instructions to his generals, Frederick II of Prussia once wrote that "The first object in the establishment of an army ought to be making provision for the belly, that being the basis and foundation of all operations." Indeed, the critical importance of food during wartime cannot be overstated — and for Continental Army soldiers during the American Revolution, much of that nourishment was beef.

Long before wartime meat rationing hit the kitchens of the WWII American home front, inspiring ingenious culinary creations like "Emergency Steak," there was the Revolutionary War, and beef was at its center. Although the war's inaugural Battle of Lexington took place on April 19, 1775, it wasn't until November 1775 that the Continental Congress finally announced universal rations that each soldier would receive each day — which included one pound of fresh beef per person. On some days, that fresh beef might be replaced with ¾ pound of pork or one pound of salt fish. But, as a general rule, considerable amounts of beef fueled the U.S. war for independence.

One pound of bread, one quart of spruce or malt beer, and one pint of milk were also rationed per person per day. Vinegar or sauerkraut were later added as an attempt to combat scurvy, a disease hitting malnourished troops from a lack of vitamin C. In September 1776, Washington issued an order that all soldiers should always carry two days worth of rations on them to help ensure there was always access to food in case of delivery issues.