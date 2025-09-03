The Humble Yet Crucial Cooking Tool Revolutionary War Soldiers Relied On

"An army marches on its stomach," goes the old saying. Soldiers of all ages need to eat to be at their best on the battlefield, and at each point in history, there's one tool, recipe, or technology that soldiers rely on for their chow. For troopers participating in the American Revolutionary War, that crucial tool was the humble cook pot.

Also known as a camp kettle or cook kettle, this tool — quite similar to the stock pot that we've got today — is the single cooking tool that both British and Continental Army troopers are issued as part of their mess kit. Made from lightweight tin (as opposed to heavy iron), this pot can be handily carried on a soldier's back for miles. Each cook kettle was sized to feed six men, so one pot is often issued to a six-man formation in the army.

Such was its importance that the pot even made an appearance in General Washington's personal mess kit. Unlike the common trooper, his kit also includes extra plates and canisters, but still includes "one nest of camp kettles" according to a supply receipt obtained by the Museum of the American Revolution. So, from privates to generals, every soldier in the field depended on these cook pots for their daily sustenance. It wouldn't be exaggerating to say they were key to sustaining the Continental Army through all those long years of war.