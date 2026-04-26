The Questions Everyone Forgets To Ask Before Buying Beef In Bulk

The price of beef continues to increase, and there's no indication that trend is going to stop anytime soon. So, if you have a meat-eating family, your grocery bill could potentially continue to become higher. For some, it may make more sense to buy in bulk. "Purchasing a half or whole cow can be a significant undertaking," explains Koji Fujioka, butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, California, "but it's also a great value in the long run if you have the time and storage space."

Our research found that purchasing a butchered, processed, and packaged half of a cow can cost anywhere from $1,200 to $2,600, depending on quality. The results are more than 200 pounds of meat that will require at least 8 to 9 cubic feet of freezer space, or 1 foot for every 25 pounds. So, you want to factor a deep freeze into the initial expense. Generally, customers have a say in how this meat is cut and separated into pounds of ground, a variety of steak cuts, ribs, marrow bones, and organ meats (liver, kidney, heart, and tongue).

"Make sure you ask for all of the bones from the beef you just purchased," advises Fujioka. "You're paying for a whole or half cow, so you should be able to take it all home!" To make the most of your purchase, Fujioka shares with us the best questions consumers generally forget or don't know to ask regarding breed, feed, and the positioning of the beef — and we're going to share them with you.