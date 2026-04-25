15 Foods And Drinks Loved By Lucille Ball

Let's be honest: Lucy Ricardo, the central character of "I Love Lucy," was not famed for her cooking skills. Fortunately, in real life, the actress who played her was far more competent in the kitchen. It's not surprising, given that Lucille Ball, beloved American comedian and actress, grew up cooking for her family. Her mother, DeDe Hunt, had a job as a hat seller and often wouldn't return home until the evening, so Ball was expected to have dinner on the table for everyone.

Even after she became a famous actress and star of "I Love Lucy," Ball still spent a lot of time cooking. We know this because she would regularly share her recipes in cookbooks and discuss her favorite dishes in interviews. Ball had her Ricardo-esque moments, though. Once, the iconic actress hosted a dinner party — but forgot to invite any guests.

More often than not, though, Ball succeeded with cooking and she was a big foodie. Find some of her favorite foods and drinks below, including crispy cookies, her own Chinese-inspired creations, and her classic, incredibly run-of-the-mill and unglamorous go-to sandwich.