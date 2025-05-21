Lucille Ball's Vintage Salad Dressing Recipe Included This Sweet And Tangy Ingredient

Lucille Ball was an icon of the small screen and the stage, best known for her impeccable comedy chops, her trailblazing television career, her shock of red hair, her pre-dinner bourbons, and her needlessly complicated salad dressing recipe. Wait, what was that last one? Yes, indeed. Before we knew her as Lucy Ricardo in "I Love Lucy," Ball contributed a salad dressing to a 1938 book called "Famous Stars Favorite Foods," as reported by Food Family Ephemera, and it's quite the recipe.

The dressing, which is simply titled "Salad Dressing" in the book, is a type of vinaigrette made with a combination of spices, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and salad oil (which is any oil that has a nice flavor for salads). But there is one interesting ingredient Ball adds that you don't often find in salad dressing: ketchup (or, as it's written in the recipe, catsup).

Together, these ingredients seem like they would form a tangy, sweet, salty, and savory mixture reminiscent of French dressing or Catalina dressing, though there is a difference between the two. It sounds like Ball's dressing would be delicious over a garden salad with lots of fresh veggies, like sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and more. But the method Ball outlines for making the dressing is so labor-intensive, we're wondering if she wasn't pulling the reader's leg — something she was known for being excellent at.