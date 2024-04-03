This Is How Lucille Ball Liked To Enjoy Her Pre-Dinner Bourbon

Lucille Ball, a beloved actress and comedy icon, had an affinity for her pre-dinner bourbon. But that doesn't mean she always enjoyed it the same way. Instead, she embraced a variety of styles to sip this nuanced spirit, each offering a unique twist. Though bourbon can be featured in a range of high-proof cocktails, Ball stuck to drinking it on the rocks, with club soda, or with a touch of water.

Each method lends its own characteristics to how she experienced the bourbon, enhancing the flavors and aromas in different ways. Sipping bourbon on the rocks offers a cooling sensation that can help to mellow out the intensity of the spirit's nose while still allowing its rich, complex flavors to shine through. Similarly, when drinking bourbon with a splash of water, the dilution helps to lower the proof of the bourbon, allowing its subtler flavors to emerge while reducing any harshness or burn.

For those who prefer a bit of effervescence, upgrading your bourbon with club soda is a refreshing option. The bubbly soda adds a lively kick to the spirit, enhancing its crispness and creating a more invigorating drinking experience.