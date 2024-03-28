Catalina Vs French Dressing: What's The Difference?

Both Catalina and French dressing are zesty condiments that boast similar appearances, each with a bright orange undertone. Plus, they're used in many of the same ways from dressing salads to marinating meats or acting as an impromptu dipping sauce. Not to mention that they're both widely available on supermarket shelves across the country. Yet, despite all of these shared characteristics, Catalina and French dressing are far from being one-in-the-same. The question is, what exactly makes each of the dressings so different?

Regardless of the fact that Catalina and French dressing can usually be swapped for one another with ease, the saucy condiments do bear qualities that make them clearly distinct. They each come from varying origin stories, and offer unique ingredients within their makeup. This impacts their flavor profiles just as much as their textures, but that's only a fraction of what differentiates the two. To ensure that you don't mistake one for the other, it's time that you learned how to distinguish Catalina from French dressing, once and for all!