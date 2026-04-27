This Taco Bell Order Skips The Carbs But Keeps All The Flavor

Many chains offer keto-friendly fast food options, but not all of them are delicious. If you're looking for something that doesn't skimp on flavor, you'll want to head straight to Taco Bell. While the Tex-Mex chain may be known for carb-heavy-hitters like the Crunchwrap Supreme, burritos, and potato-based sides like the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, there are some lower-carb options worth ordering.

Tasting Table asked registered dietitian Angel Luk about the best item to order if we're looking to cut down on carbs. She suggested the Veggie Bowl from Taco Bell, which comes with Mexican rice, shredded cabbage, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, Avocado Ranch sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and cheddar cheese.

This veggie-forward bowl is filled with fiber, which will help you stay fuller for longer. Luk also suggested swapping out the Mexican rice for even fewer net carbs. "If you ask the staff to remove the Mexican rice, the bowl would contain only 21 [grams] of total carbohydrate, but 10 grams of fiber, making the net available carbs only 11 grams," she explained.