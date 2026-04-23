A Former Employee Explains What Happens To Leftover Krispy Kreme Donuts

Krispy Kreme is mostly known for its delicious Original Glazed donuts, and if you can get a hot, freshly made one right off the line it's almost transcendent. Easily one of the best donuts you'll ever try. But the chain is also known for something a little less savory, persistent accusations of food waste. For years now, Krispy Kreme has been called out for trashing massive amounts of donuts. As far back as 2016, the BBC reported on a customer spotting about 50 bags of 200 donuts each in the trash behind one location in Bristol. Instagrammer Bewzerk posted photos of dumpsters full of still-packaged Krispy Kreme donuts in 2025. In 2026, a video posted by Barstoolsports showed a dumpster of loose donuts outside of another location. Plenty of videos from many other users show more of the same. While the videos and articles look bad, there has been little input from the company.

Tasting Table reached out to Krispy Kreme to get its response. "As a fresh doughnut business, we work to minimize food waste through initiatives that include donating unsold doughnuts to local food banks, repurposing food waste into animal feed, and offering end-of-day doughnuts at a discount," the company told us. "We continue to expand these efforts and explore new ways to reduce waste across our operations."

This response sounds good and aligns with what chains like McDonald's do with food waste. It speaks to all the concerns people have with waste. That said, I worked at Krispy Kreme about 20 years ago, and things don't seem to have changed despite the corporate response.